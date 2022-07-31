Impressive Harley Burke taken past the first round for the first time in four years

Harley Burke got to prove he isn’t just about power as he was taken the distance for the first time over the weekend.

The New York raised Galaway born super middleweight showed he has what it takes to box on top of the Bergen County Fight Night 2 card on Friday.

Brandon Maddox lived up to his ‘step up’ billing and not only became the first fighter in four years to take Burke into round two, but he also managed to become the first boxer to take Irish boxing’s Triple H the distance.

‘Heavy Hands’ had to show fancy fist on occasion as Maddox, a fighter with 6 KO’s on his record too, proved durable and provided a test.

It was ultimately an exam Burke passed as he came out on top of a keenly contested and entertaining fight. The 27-year-old was the victor by a 58-56, 59-55 and 59-55 score card.

🇺🇲🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/d0DtxrSphU — Harley Burke (@harleyburke0) July 30, 2022

Speaking after the fight the super middleweight revealed he was ‘so relieved,’ admitting he felt the pressure of topping a bill.

“There was a lot of pressure for me coming into this. I haven’t gone past the first round since the amateurs back in 2018. I never fought in front of my family and friends before, all my fights were down south. So first time with the crowd, first time main event, first time going past the first round. Overwhelmed, just so happy.”

The victory moves Burke to 7-0 with six of those wins coming by way of knockout, Maddox slips to 8-6.