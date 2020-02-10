Happier to win in Bangkok than Tokyo – Conor Quinn has no pro regrets

Bangkok as a pro trumps Toyko as an amateur for Conor Quinn [2(2)-0].

The Belfast bantamweight has no regrets about turning over with the Olympics just around the corner.

The Clonard graduate decided to ditch the vest in November of last year and before February is out has registered two knockout pro wins and fought in a six rounder.

However, with the amateur flyweight scene not yet providing a clear Olympic Qualifier pick, there are some who argue Quinn, who turns 22 next week would have a strong argument for representing Ireland in either London or Paris and as a result potentially the Olympics in Tokyo this summer.

The Steve Deller managed fighter isn’t thinking along those lines and is more than content with a decision he made as recent as November.

The now Australian based prospect claims world champion and not Olympic champion was always his main goal.

“The main reason for me deciding to turn pro was the hand injury I suffered in 2019. I broke my hand in November just after the EU Championships and from there on it just never healed. I was quite low at a point after this and just sat back and thought to myself about what I wanted to achieve in boxing and that is to be a professional world champion,” Quinn told Irish-boxing.com.

“I honestly don’t feel like I should have waited at all,” he adds when questioned about Tokyo.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way things are going at the moment and I wouldn’t change it for anything. Yes I do think I would have been picked for the qualifiers but like I said once I decided I was turning over nothing was stopping me.”

Turning over seems to have been the right choice in terms of making Quinn happy and doing so Down Under also seems another wise move.

Quinn is more than content at the Fortitude Gym alongside the likes of Conor Wallace and Nathan Watson and in the sunnier climes of Oz.

“From that moment I knew I was turning pro, I then got to speaking to Stephen Deller from Fortitude and everything just took off from there. I knew that a move to Australia was the best thing to do.

“I’m settling in brilliantly over here, Stephen and everyone at the gym has done everything they could to make the move as smooth as possible. I have my girlfriend here with me also so that makes it a lot easier. I’m finding that the change to the pros really suits me, I love to take my time and punching with the 8oz gloves is an unbelievable feeling.”

Quinn was speaking after registering a second pro victory. The prospect made it back to back knockout wins as he tore through Wisitsak Saiwaew [6(5)-12(11)] to get a third round stoppage.

The Belfast fighter loved the experience of fighting in Asia and was happy with his performance against what was deemed step up opposition.

“Fighting in Bangkok was surreal,” he continues.

“It’s just a whole different world out there and throughout all the places I’ve traveled with amateur boxing I’ve never been to Asia, so it was one ticked off the bucket list. The people were lovely too !

“The boy I fought was tough but I find the step up in opponents is only going to work in my favour. Stephen has a path for me and I know that if I do my bit it will be a successful journey,” he adds before pointing out where he see’s the journey taking him.

“I’m just hoping to have plenty of fights, gain as much experience as possible and continue improving. I love to fight and I know that one day I will be a world champion, but as for the time in between I just let my team take care of that.”

Speaking about the victory, coach Deller, who once worked with Dennis Hogan said: “I was happy with Conors progress in this fight as the lad had good ring experience over Conor. It is a pleasure to work with Conor as he is able to listen then turn that advice into action in the ring. We have started preparing for his next fight on the 28th March were he will be fighting at super flyweight with a big announcement to come.”

The Ulsterman is scheduled to box again on Saturday March 28th at the Fortitude Stadium in Queensland on a Deller show which also features Irish stablemates Conor Wallace [7(5)-0] and Nathan Watson [1(1)-0].