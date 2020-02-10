‘Cut from the same clot’ – Joe Gallagher see’s similarities between Carroll and Quigg

Joe Gallagher has done little to dampen the ‘Fight of The Year’ talk surrounding Jono Carroll and Scott Quigg‘s March 7 meeting at present.

The rescheduled clash has peaked fan interest with a vast amount of neutrals predicting fireworks. Indeed, even those in either camp, who are obviously predicting wins for their men, stress those victories will only come after an entertaining all action affair.

Manchester based coach of Sligo heritage, Gallagher seems to be of the same opinion.

The coach of Callum Smith, points out the two combatants are fighters that trade as much on heart and guts as anything else – and doesn’t point to any form of tactical switch that may allow Quigg to win without having to stand and trade.

Gallagher holds respect for ‘King Kong’ and claims his wholehearted approach is very Scott Quigg.

“They are cut from the same clot in terms of preparation and dedication.”

“Jono Carroll is very similar to Scott Quigg,” he told Boxing Social.

“He is another fighter. He is ambitious, young, lives the life, hugely motivated, disciplined and he takes himself around the world sparring.

“He wants to get himself to the top and sometimes what you may lack in ability – I am not saying Jono Carroll does – you make up for in desire. We expect a very good Jono Carroll on March 7.

Quigg has returned to Manchester and Gallagher’s gym following a stint in LA with Freddie Roach.

It’s a move that has been criticized by Carroll, but just a natural fit according to Gallagher.

Speaking about linking back up he said: “Scott approached me about working together for this fight and I said ‘yeah of course’. The door was always left open if he ever wanted to return and he is doing. We are back in training now, we have a fight, we have a date and we are looking forward to putting on a good performance on March 7.”

The coach, who was ringside for Ray Moylette’s last fight in Castlebar and discussed promoting in Ireland at the time, was public enemy number one when he coached Scott Quigg for his PPV fight with Carl Frampton.

Gallagher played the panto villain in the build up, but ultimately is a fan of Frampton’s work.

Speaking with regard to the three weight world champion hopefuls proposed WBO super featherweight world title fight with Jamel Herring he commented: “It’s a tough fight. Jamel Herring is tall, upright and can punch. Listen Carl is fearless he went over to America beat Leo Santa Cruz he came over here and beat Scott Quigg you can’t say he isn’t fearless. He knows it’s his last shot at it and he will be hugely motivated in wanting to win that aswell.”