‘Greatest Rapper’ to Accompany Paddy Donovan to Return of the Mick Ring

Paddy Donovan [8(6)-0] will be serinaded into the ring by the ‘greatest rapper’ in Ireland on August 6.

‘The Real Deal’ is keen to standout when he populates a stacked Return of the Mick card in Belfast on the first weekend of next month.

The fact he has been handed a genuine test in the form of England’s Tom Hill [10(2)-2(1)] means he has the chance to do just that in the ring.

However, it seems the Top Rank starlet also has plans to put on a show outside the ropes and is going for a big entrance on the Michael Conlan vs Miguel Marriaga card.

The Limerick stylist will be accompanied into the ring by MC Pat Flynn, a rapper he claims is Ireland’s best.

The vocalist whose ‘Get on Your Knees’ song has over 33 million views on You Tube is said to be penning a new and unique song for the occasion.

The rap entrance has always proven difficult to pull off even for some of the world’s biggest rap stars, in fact, another Irish rapper JyellowL, who featured on the FIFA 2020 soundtrack, is one of a very few who managed to do it successfully when accompanied Francy Luzoho into the ring.

While the bells and whistles of a unique entrance will help the OLOL graduate standout a good performance in the ring is what really matters.

A hand injury took the wind wins over Jumaane Camero and Siar Ozgul had put in the Treaty county man’s sails over the last year or so – but Hill gives him the chance to regain momentum.

The Middlesbrough boxer scalped Irish opposition in his last outing, upsetting Rohan Daté in Dubai back in March on a Probellum bill. Hill dropped and outpointed the Waterford banger in that bout and will be looking to make it two Irish wins in a row in Belfast.

The rangy Redcard man had previously been defeated in an Area title fight with Ellis Corrie and then to prospect Jack Rafferty but reinvigorated his career with the Daté win.

For Donovan, it’s a first fight since dominating Miroslav Serban in Glasgow in February. The World Junior silver medallist’s career progression has been thus far delayed by frustrating hand injuries and the pandemic but he could start to build quickly with a win high up a stacked card.

The strong card also features Tyrone McKenna v Chris Jenkins, Padraig McCrory v Marco Periban, and all-Irish clashes in James McGivern v Tony McGlynn and Colm Murphy v Ruadhan Farrell – not to mention headliner Mick Conlan who returns versus veteran Miguel Marriaga.