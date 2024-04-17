Greatest knockouts in Irish boxing history – Standout Victories

This situation is pretty similar to the country’s online gambling scene which remains relatively unknown to the international public. The gambling niche was legalised in 2003 and it has been growing bigger ever since. Elite casinos verified by irishcasinosites.com feature lucrative bonus deals paired with quick payouts.

Ireland has a tremendous boxing history that might not be as well-known on a broader international level. However, domestic followers are well aware of elite fighters who have always been impressing local spectators with a serious number of users from all over the country.

But boxing, unlike online casinos, has a much longer history – the one filled with incredible knockouts. In this blog article, we are going to discuss some of the finest KOs that took place in Ireland.

Top Knockouts in Irish Boxing History

Though the country has witnessed a plethora of amazing fights, we picked only a handful of those that represent the very essence of local boxing. We will show them in no particular order as all of these KOs are equally eye-pleasing from our perspective.

Andy Lee vs. John Jackson (2014)

Venue: Madison Square Garden in New York

Andy Lee’s dramatic knockout of John Jackson in the fifth round to defend his WBO Middleweight title is widely recognized as one of the most thrilling moments in Irish boxing. Though Jackson had the initiative throughout the match – and attacked ferociously during the final 5th round – he fell after a sharp defensive uppercut 13 minutes into the fight.

Barry McGuigan vs. Eusebio Pedroza (1985)

Venue: Loftus Road in London

We didn’t watch the actual fight – we are not that old after all – but we heard countless people describing this as the greatest performance from an Irish boxer ever recorded. Back in 1985, Barry McGuigan ended Eusebio Pedroza’s seven-year reign with a stellar performance. He dominated the entire match whilst knocking out a superstar fighter from Panama in round seven.

Steve Collins vs. Chris Eubank (1995)

Venue: Pairc Ui Chaoimh in Cork

Steve Collins is the only one among Irish fighters (and all the other ones) who managed to defeat Chris Eubank twice. It came as a surprise to most people, local fans included, that Collins was able to win and become the WBO Super Middleweight champion. In their first ever meeting, both boxers showed their best in front of a raging crowd. But there could have been only one winner – and it was Collins who knocked out his opponent in round eight.

Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (2020)

Venue: York Hall in London

It took Carl Frampton six rounds to warm up and then to deliver one of the greatest KOs in the history of Irish boxing in round seven. This time, Carl’s victim was none other than Darren Traynor who was not able to withstand a strong left hook in his stomach.

What Makes a Knockout Great?

Ok, we showed you some of the crowd’s (and our own) all-time favourites, but how did we get to these examples? What is the secret ingredient that makes one knockout better than the other? It all comes down to a handful of elements that determine the quality of a punch.

Disclaimer: Despite objective elements, fans can still argue over the quality of a KO based on their individual boxing affinities.

For one, we think that the best KOs must include a perfectly executed strike or combination of strikes. This element is indisputable, but there are more to come.

The second element comes in the form of raw power behind a strike: This can be truly mesmerising to watch, especially when a fighter generates significant force seemingly out of nowhere.

Thirdly, every KO happens in a highly specific and unique moment. That’s why we appreciate the element of timing so much: It is crucial in landing a knockout blow.

Timing also goes hand in hand with the surprise factor – a great knockout often catches everyone off guard, including the opponent. It could be a sudden strike that seemingly comes out of nowhere to leave the opponent unable to react.

Of course, we must not forget about the actual context of the fight. Sometimes the sheer significance of the match elevates the greatness of the final punch: Knockouts in championship fights or high-profile matchups tend to be more memorable.

Last but not least, we remember some KOs by the emotional response from the crowd or even by the fighters involved in a given match. That can make a knockout truly unforgettable – a raucous crowd reaction is enough to add to the overall impact of the moment.

Celebrating Unforgettable Moments in Irish Boxing

The beauty of a knockout is what makes boxing such an outstanding sport. No matter how good an opponent may be, there is always this little chance that things can turn upside-down with a single punch. But some KOs are better than others, and that’s why we compiled this list. Which one is your all-time favourite?