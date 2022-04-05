Golden Belt Nicolae Linca Multi Nations Draw

Team Ireland fighters know who they will fight first in the Golden Belt – Nicolae Linca multi nations tournament after the draw was made today.

48kg Shannon Sweeney meets Spain’s Marta Arbol Lopez in her semi-final. at 57kg, Ireland’s Jennifer Lehane takes on Ukraine’s Svitlana Umanska in her quarter final.

60kg Amy Broadhurst has a straight final against home boxer, Pita Daniela.

Gráinne Walsh opens her Golden Belt account at the Quarter Final stage against Hungary’s Vivien Bodai. While at 70kg, Christina Desmond meets Ukraine’s Mariia Siedaia in her opening bout, also at Quarter Final stage.

In the men’s draw, 48kg Ricky Nesbitt will face Ukrainian opposition in the Semi Finals of the competition.

57kg Adam Hession has be drawn against home boxer, Laurentiu Mihai Vaduva in the preliminaries.

Two Irish boxers are contesting at 63.5kg – Dean Clancy, drawn against Belgium’s Mohamed Boukala, and Brandon McCarthy, opens his account at the tournament at Quarter Finals stage, against Uzbekistan’s Kenaey Shobrunkbek

67kg Eugene McKeever will meet Georgia’s Lasha Gurili in the Quarter Finals, while Olympic Bronze medallist, Aidan Walsh, has been drawn against Uzbekistan’s Turgunboev Kromronbek.

At 75kg, Ireland’s Gabriel Dossen has a bye to the semi-finals, where he will face either German or Uzbek opposition.

80kg Kelyn Cassidy will take on Ukraine’s Bogdan’s Tolmachov in preliminaries.

Women:

W48kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s, Mayo.

W57kg Jennifer Lehane, DCU, Dublin

W63kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronaghs ABC, Rostrevor.

W66kg Gráinne Walsh, Spartacus, Tullamore, Co. Offaly

W70kg Christina Desmond, Dungarvan BC, Waterford/Garda Boxing Club

Men:

48kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway.

63.5kg Brandon McCarthy, St. Michael’s Athy

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Manorhamilton, Leitrim.

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald , Belfast

75kg Gabriel Dossen, Olympic, Galway.

80kg Kelyn Cassidy, Saviours Crystal BC, Waterford.

Coaches: Dmitrij Dmitruk, Eoin Pluck, Igor Khmil

Physio: Robert Tuomey