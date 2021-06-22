Going for Gold – Adam Hession set for European final after Pole pulls out

Adam Hession will take home silver at the very least from the European Under-22 Championships after being bumped up to the final late Monday night.

The Galway fighter secured a bronze medal and a place on the semi final on Monday afternoon after a brilliant win over Germany’s German Umar Bajwa in Italy.

Ireland’s 56kg representative defeated the German 30-26, 30-26, 30-27, 30-25,30-25 to secure bronze and least and set up a semi final clash with Pawel Brach.

Hession was set the fight the Pole on Tuesday June 21in a silver medal clash. However, Brach has pulled out of the tournament, meaning Hession goes straight into the final and will now fight for gold.

Brach confirmed online he was taken to hospital with a rib injury after his quarterfinal victory and will be unable to compete on Tuesday. His claims were confirmed by Polish media, meaning the Irish fighter secures silver at the very least and will get the chance to fight for gold later in the week against the winner of the semi-final between Russia and Armenia’s 56kg competitors.

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

June 21st

Q/Finals

56kg Adam Hession Ireland) beat Bashir Bajwa (Germany) 5-0

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Lounes Hanraoui (France) 3-2

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) lost to Harris Akbar (England) 0-5

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Andrei Zaplitni (Moldova) 5-0

June 22nd

S/Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Pawel Brach (Poland)- Hession progresses due to Brach withdrawal.

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Matteo Aba (Italy)

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Artyan Yardanyar (Georgia)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke