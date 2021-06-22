Final Destination – Dean Clancy upgrades bronze to silver – fights for gold on Thursday

Dean Clancy will fight for European Under-22 gold in Italy on Thursday.

The Sligo teen put on another class continental show to beat Italian Matteo Ara in the semi final in Roseto degli Abruzzi this evening.

The Sean McDermott BC fighter proved to classy for his tough and aggressive Italian foe. Indeed, the ever improving Connaught fighter made the talented Italian look somewhat one dimensional en route to winning every round.

The victory see’s Clancy trade in his bronze medal for a silver [at the very least] and see’s him join fellow westerner Adam Hession in Thursday’s finals.

Jack Marley will look to make it three from three when he fights in the heavyweight semi final later this evening.

🥈 MEDAL UPGRADE 🥈



A top quality performance from @dean_clancy who controls the bout throughout and he wins via unanimous decision v 🇮🇹!



He advances to Thursday’s European Final & guarantees himself at least 🥈!



Congrats Dean!👏🥊🇮🇪#IABA #TeamIreland #U22Euros — IABA (@IABABOXING) June 22, 2021

The first round was a real clash of styles with Ara pressing forward and letting his hands go once he got in range while Clancy was busy via a more fleet-footed approach.

Clancy definitely had the better of the first half but got penned in and clipped more regular in the second half of the 3-minute innings. However, the Irish fighter did enough to win the round across the board.

The impressive light welterweight put on a bit of a show in the second. Once again the Italian tried to force the action and apply educated pressure but Clancy’s movement, hand speed and foot work saw him win the round and put one foot into the final.

The final round played out as you expect when an aggressive fighter needing a knockout was up against a hit and move merchant. Ara pressed but wasn’t allowed to have success by a comfortable and clever Clancy.

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) Lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

June 21st

Q/Finals

56kg Adam Hession Ireland) beat Bashir Bajwa (Germany) 5-0

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Lounes Hanraoui (France) 3-2

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) lost to Harris Akbar (England) 0-5

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Andrei Zaplitni (Moldova) 5-0

June 22nd

S/Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) W/O Pawel Brach (Poland)

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Matteo Aba (Italy) 5-0

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Artyan Yardanyar (Georgia)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea) (Bronze, at least)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) (Bronze, at least)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown) (Bronze, at least)

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke