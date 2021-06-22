Three Irish fighters in European semi-final action today – FIGHT TIMES- HOW TO WATCH – LIVE STREAM

UPDATE – ADAM HESSION HAS RECIEVED A BYE INTO THE FINAL.

Three Irish fighters will look to uprade the value of the metal they take home from Italy when they return to European action this afternoon.

Dean Clancy, Adam Hession and Jack Marley all secured bronze medals [at least] with quarter final victorys on a magical Monday.

This evening all three fight for a silver, a place in the final and the right to challenge for European gold.

Ireland’s 56kg representative Adam Hession is scheduled to fight Pawel Brach for a place in the final, at 63kg Dean Clancy takes on Matteo Aba of Italy, while Jack Marley fights Artyan Yardanyar of Georgia in the last four.

Dean Clancy is down to kick things off. The impressive tournament light welterweight debutant dances with Aba in Ring B at 17:15.

Fellow Connaught fighter Hession is pencilled in to fight next. The bantamweight talent takes on Brach in Ring A at 18:00.

Heavyweight teen Jack Marley also gets the Ronald Mcintosh comentary treatment as he fights in Ring A at 19:00.

All today’s action is availble to watch on the AIBA You Tube Channel with comentary from Mcintosh and Andy Clarke.

WATCH HERE

European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32 and 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulan (France) 1-4

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France) 0-5

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Petre Cosmin (Romania) 0-5

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Eric Tudor (Romania) 4-1

81kg Kane Tucker (Ireland) lost to Raphael Monny (France) W/O

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Dariusz Lasotta (Germany) RSC3

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) lost to Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy) 1-4

Q/Final

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Ireland) Lost to Peige Richardson (England) 0-5

June 21st

Q/Finals

56kg Adam Hession Ireland) beat Bashir Bajwa (Germany) 5-0

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Lounes Hanraoui (France) 3-2

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) lost to Harris Akbar (England) 0-5

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) beat Andrei Zaplitni (Moldova) 5-0

June 22nd

S/Finals

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) v Pawel Brach (Poland)

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) v Matteo Aba (Italy)

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Artyan Yardanyar (Georgia)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie May-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea) (Bronze, at least)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott) (Bronze, at least)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown) (Bronze, at least)

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke