Gary Cully Wants December Showdown with Unbeaten ‘Paddy’

‘The Diva’ wants the fighter who threatened to steal the spotlight on the massive Joshua-Dubios bill late last month.

Gary Cully let Josh Padley know he wants to fight and put a December proposal to the Doncaster native.

Padley built a solid record on the small hall circuit before he was handed a massive opportunity on the recent Wembley fight night.

It was an opportunity he took with both gloved hands defeating the previously undefeated Mark Chamberlain over 10 rounds.

Cully, who held talks with regard to fighting Shakur Stevenson over the summer, now wants a ‘Paddy’ bout and suggests they meet before the year is out.

The Kildare fighter suggested as much on Twitter, encouraging the 28-year-old to get his team to make contact.

The Unit 3 fighter was last seen in the ring defeating Francesco Patera in impressive fashion.

Speaking after that win promoter Eddie Hearn said he would secure the southpaw stylist a ‘big fight’.

Leeds, UK: Garry Cully v Francesco Patera, WBA Continental Lightweight Title. 25 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Those words were music to the Naas stylist ears, Cully is more than keen to level up and take on world-level opponents.

“I really want to get the most out of these next four to five years because then it’s a lifetime of looking back and I don’t want to have any ‘what ifs’ in boxing. That’s why every opportunity that pops up I say yes to, every opportunity that’s going to better my career or better my future.”