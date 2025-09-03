Free Agent Kieran Molloy Confident He’ll Fly Once Momentum Kicks In

Kieran Molloy believes his career will take off once he’s given the right opportunities – and he’s confident he won’t have to wait too much longer to spread his wings.

The Galway fighter heads into his clash at the 3Arena this Friday night as one of Ireland’s brightest and biggest-name free agents.

Without a promoter currently backing him, the southpaw admits the amber light is flashing as he heads into his Michael Conlan undercard clash. He insists that once he gets a run of green lights and sees activity, he is confident he’ll progress at pace.

“I’m a free agent at the moment,” Molloy explained when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Hopefully, by the end of the year I’ll have a signing. Once I’m given the opportunity, I know I’ll be flying it.”

That determination has only been strengthened by the disappointment of his cancelled stadium show in Galway earlier this summer, an event he says fell through due to broken promises.

“The Galway card falling through was very disappointing but that’s the business side of boxing unfortunately – the promoter wasn’t a man of his word,” he said. “My supporters have been very understanding though and continue to travel in crowds to support my journey which I’m very grateful for, ” he adds.

For now, the boxer, who worked with Conlan Boxing before teaming up with GBM, whom he has since left, is focused firmly on Friday’s 3Arena-hosted Channel 5 broadcast Wasserman-promoted appearance. It will be the 26-year-old’s first professional outing in Dublin’s famous docklands venue, and he is buzzing to finally perform as a pro in the capitial.

“I’m very excited to fight at the 3Arena. Some of my fondest memories have been in Dublin boxing and I’m looking forward to fighting there now as a professional,” he said.

The 26-year-old, who spent a period of camp in Dubai sparring soon to be world title challenger Lewis Crocker, isn’t expecting an easy night either, stressing that his opponent, Nourdeen Toure will come with ambition.

“I’m expecting a good test, my opponent carries power and comes to win, so it will be an exciting fight,” he noted.

As for his own approach, the hardhitting southpaw has promised entertainment and, if the chance arises, a spectacular finish.

“I’ll be going out to put on a great performance and if I get the opportunity I’ll be going for the KO,” he declared.