Francy Luzoho is Cured of his Journeyman Allergy

Francy Luzoho [5(2)-1] has gone from fast and furious to slow and sensible when it comes to his boxing career.

The Dublin lightweight came out of the blocks firing stopping then 6-1 Sam Jones on his debut before going straight into all Irish action and fighting Martin Quinn in just his second fight.

Defeat in that Dublin derby and then a frustrating two-year period out of the ring slowed down the Blanch prospect’s progress – and he is in no hurry to make up for lost time now that he is back active.

The 27-year-old, who made it four wins in a year when he defeated tricky opponent Karl Sampson in Birmingham on Saturday, is no longer allergic to journeymen. ‘The Butcher Boy’ is now happy to take learning fights arguing they will ensure he is capable of passing title tests when it’s time to sit them.

“I have to take my time because we can’t afford banana skins,” he told Boxing King Media on Saturday.

“It’s about taking opponents that will better me as a fighter and prepare me for title fights down the line. I will listen to my team BCB and Box Smart Elite and keep progressing and improving. That’s the only way forward as a fighter.”

Saturday’s clash epitomized one of those learning encounters. Sampson is an away fighter with a unique and awkward style that comes to box and win.

He took a round off the UK trained Box Smart fighter and provided the kind of challenge Luzoho appreciated.

“You’re not going to have it your way every fight. You learn more from tough opponents, durable opponents, who come to fight. You have a lot of fighters who just fight ‘bin men’ – no disrespect to bin men- and say ‘that’s me building experience’. I’m the type of fighter that thrives under pressure and from there I see where the cracks are in my amour and I improve,” he added before revealing he went into the learning fight blind.

“To be honest I didn’t even know who I was fighting. Our first opponent pulled out with a cut and another fighter said I’m too awkward and he didn’t want to fight me, so it was a last-minute opponent. I told my team not to tell me his record or his name. I didn’t care, it was about turning up and I could adjust in the ring from there. I didn’t know how he fought or how he moved I just turned up in the ring and we adjusted from there.”