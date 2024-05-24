Eddie Hearn makes big Gary Cully demand ahead of Patera test

Eddie Hearn wants a ‘statement’ win from Gary Cully in Leeds on Saturday night.

‘The Diva’ takes on two-time European Champion Francesco Patera on what Hearn has billed as the biggest UK card of the year live on DAZN.

It’s the Kildare native’s second clash since he suffered defeat to Jose Felix Jr in the 3 Arena in and around this time last year, with a points win the victory in between.

That November win over Reece Mould was a demon exorcising exercise and was achieved under huge pressure.

Going into the Dublin-hosted clash, Hearn wasn’t shy about emphasising the fact the Naas southpaw’s career was on the line.

Equally the Niall Barrett train lightweight claimed a return to winning ways was paramount and there was a sense of relief when it was achieved. Going into this weekend’s test, Cully says he is more relaxed and can focus on an eye-catching display, not just a performance.

However, promoter Hearn claims that the pressure hasn’t diminished and suggests defeat to a testing opponent would be disastrous.

“Gary is under pressure since that defeat to Jose Felix Jr,” Hearn said.

Leeds, UK: Garry Cully and Francesco Patera Final Press Conference ahead of their WBA Continental Lightweight Title fight on Saturday Night. 23 May 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Gary Cully.

“Any defeat right now sets him well back and takes his career off track,” he adds before calling for a statement.

“He needs to make a statement against Petera, who is a tricky guy.”

Belgian Patera has upset previous when it comes to Matchroom fighters and big shows in Britain.

Last time he visited England the 31-year-old upset Lewis Ritson, who fights Paddy Donovan on the same ‘Hate runs deep’ card.

The Belgian did so by using a steady skillset to outbox the Geordie, although Hearn suggests his approach will be more aggressive this time around.

“Patera has changed his style a little bit over the years, he used to be quite defensive and nows he a lot more offensive that will suit Gary Cully and suit the fans. I think we’ll get a good fight. “