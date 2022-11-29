Out of the blue Uzbek fight for Jono Carroll

Jono Carroll [22(7)-2(0)-1] makes a surprise return to the ring at a venue that will surprise when he fights in Uzbekistan this coming weekend.

‘King Kong’ will trade leather against a yet-to-be-confirmed opponent at the Humo Arena on Friday, December 2.

Conformation of the clash only came on Tuesday night but the Dublin southpaw has been in training in Marbella for the last number of weeks.

It’s the first time Carroll will be seen in the ring since he dominated and stopped previously-undefeated Ghanaian Patrick Ayi Aryee in Dubai last March.

That win was said to keep Carroll’s name in the frame for a second world title shot, and at the time it was believed he was next in line for a WBA tilt and champion Hector Garcia.

Carroll still holds a #2 ranking with the WBA but will have to wait to see how the title holders defence against Gervonta Davis, set for January, plays out before looking for his shot.

It’s most likely this weekend’s clash is a keep-busy affair for the charismatic all-action super featherweight and options will be explored in the new year.

Outside of world title action, there are big fights for the entertainer including one with Belfast’s IBO world champion Anthony Cacace, possibly Archie Sharp, whom Carroll was linked with previously and other 130lbers.