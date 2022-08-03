Four Team NI Fighters box for Commonwealth MEDALS today

Things get very interesting for Team NI Boxing at the Commonwealth Games today.

Four Team NI boxers fight for medals at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Nicole Clyde, Éireann Nugent, Carly McNaul and Jude Gallagher all vie for places on the podium in their respective weight clashes.

Antrim BC’s Clyde makes her tournament debut and fights for Team NI’s first medal when she faces Nitu Nitu of India in the 48kg division at 12:15 pm.

Immaculata BC’s Éireann Nugent is another Commonwealth Games debutant and fights Jodie Wilkinson of England for a medal in her first ever fight at the level, that 70kg quarter-final gloves off at 8pm.

Carly McNaul returns for her second bout of the games, having won her Round of 16 bout on a 3-2 split, looking to win her second Commonwealth medal. The ‘Wrecking Ball’ contests for a place on the podium against Sri Lanka’s Keshani Hansika, at 12:30 pm in the 50kg class.

57kg Jude Gallagher will box his third bout of the tournament against Pakistan’s Illyas Hussain at 7pm looking to claim a first medal for the men.

The medal action continues into Thursday as a trio of Team NI boxers begin their tournaments. Emerald BC’s Michaela Walsh, a Tokyo Olympian and World No. 5, takes on Botswana or Malawi in Quarter Final action. 63kg World Champion, St. Bronagh’s Amy Broadhurst, contesting the Games at 60kg, meets Zambia in her last eight bout. 2022 European Silver medallist, Dylan Eagleson, boxes Mozambique in his Quarter Final.

Team NI Head Coach, Damian Kennedy and Coach, Liam Corr.

N.I Commonwealth Team:

48kg Nicole Clyde, Antrim BC

50kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Rd BC

51kg Clepson Paiva, Holy Trinity BC

54kg Dylan Eagleson, St. Paul’s BC

57kg Michaela Walsh, Emerald BC

57kg Jude Gallagher, Two Castles BC

60kg Amy Broadhurst, St. Bronagh’s BC

63.5kg JP Hale, Star ABC

67kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

70kg Eireann Nugent, Immaculata BC

71kg Aidan Walsh, Emerald BC

75kg Jake Tucker, Emerald BC

High Performance Director: John Conlan

Head Coach: Damian Kennedy

Coaches:

Liam Corr

Rory McShane

Jay Delaney

Support Team

Damian Martin

Lorcan McGee