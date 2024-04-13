Four Irish Boxers Hope to Strike European GOLD Today

Four Irish boxers hope to strike gold in Croatia today.

Grace Conway, Ava Henry, Kyla Doyle, and Adam Olaniyan all contest European Youth finals at their respective weights.

The Team Ireland fighters will be hoping to upgrade guaranteed silver for gold in Porec.

52kg Conway is first up on Sunday, contesting in Bout 3 of the Afternoon Session – the Dundalk boxer fights for gold against Taisiia Pokusai of Ukraine. Team Co-Captain 63kg Henry steps between the ropes in Bout 6, against Ukraine’s Yulia Stupakova. In the subsequent bout, Whitechurch 66kg Doyletakes on Romania’s Amalia Tugui.

Team Co-Captain, Olaniyan, will have to wait until the last bout of the tournament to box for gold – he’ll contest in Bout 13 of the Evening Session, against Armenia’s Misak Tepanyan in the super heavyweight division.

Sunday’s Afternoon Session will begin at 11am, Irish time. The Evening Session begins at 4pm.

Ireland are guaranteed to return home with six medals. Tadgh O’Donnell and Ryan Jenkins earned bronze and the four finalists will know the colour of their medals by close of business today.

Watch

EUBC will stream the finals live on it’s YouTube channel. Links will become available on the day of boxing.

Team

48kg Tiffany Spencer, Jobstown BC, Dublin

50kg Carlagh Peake, Ballyhaunis BC, Mayo.

52kg Grace Conway Dowling, Tredagh BC, Louth

54kg Nicole Kinsella, St. Mary’s BC, NR, Wexford

63kg Ava Henry, Dublin Docklands BC.

66kg Kyla Doyle Byrne, Whitechurch BC, Dublin

48kg Scott Thompson, Spartans BC, Antrim

51kg Jamie Collins, Drimnagh BC, Dublin

54kg Kai Ducque, Avona BC, Dublin

57kg Martin McDonagh, Avona BC, Dublin.

60kg Jack Johnson, Marble City BC, Kilkenny

63.5kg Ryan Jenkins, Olympic BC, Westmeath

67kg Ryan Connolly, Setanta BC, Kildare.

71kg Tadhg O’Donnell, Four Kings BC, Wicklow.

92+kg Adam Olaniyan, Jobstown BC, Dublin.

Team Manager: Anna Moore

Coach: Liam Cunningham

Coach: Amanda Spencer

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Ralph McKay

R&J: Stephen Kelly

