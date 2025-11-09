‘For the Irish Title’ – Dave Ryan Open to Tony McGylnn Repeat

David Ryan says he’d jump at the chance to run it back with Tony McGlynn — and believes the rematch deserves Irish title billing.

The pair served contested a Fight of the Year contender that was packed with drama before, during, and even after the fight last time they met.

It means it’s one of the all Irish fights fans would love to see re run.

Ryan, who opted to fight on a DAZN broadcast Queensberry card instead of repeat with his Dublin rival in the National Stadium last time out, says he willing espically if it were for an Irish title.

“100%, I’d take that fight again,” Ryan told Irish-boxing.com before his close reverse to Khaleel Majid . “But why do it in a six-rounder? If it’s going to happen, let’s make it for the Irish title. It’s a great fight and deserves ten rounds.”

Ryan was keen to point out he’s not calling anyone out — but did make it clear he’s open to all domestic names. “You fight to fight. I won’t say no to anyone,” he said. “There are great lads around — Senan Kelly, Paddy Walsh, Barry McNoss, Davy Joyce, Brandon McCarthy — all quality. It’s a really open weight class.”

The 28-year-old believes bouts like a McGlynn rematch are what Irish boxing needs. “People want to see real 50/50 fights, not padded records,” he said. “That first fight with Tony was a war. We didn’t take a step back. Fans love that, and I do too.”