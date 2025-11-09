‘FIREWORKS’ – Jason Quigley Suggests “Massive” Domestic Clash Between Kian Hedderman and Podge Collins

Jason Quigley believes a domestic dust-up between Kian Hedderman and Podge Collins would be “a brilliant fight” — and one that could make real noise on the Irish scene next year.

Speaking after the success of his Rumble in the Hills: Rising Stars show in Letterkenny, the Donegal man namechecked the two light heavyweights as potential rivals for a future Celtic or Irish title.

The former world title challenger manages Limerick’s Hedderman and has high hopes for the OLOL graduate and is eyeing an early step up for ‘The Dream’.

He sees Celtic Warrior Gym fighter Collin’s as a good step up and potential passage to a title.

“Kian Hedderman and Podge Collins down the line would be a good one,” Quigley told Irish-boxing.com. “That’d be a massive fight. Kian’s a top-class operator and Podge is a tough, durable fighter — it’s a cracking domestic match-up.”

Quigley says he has been blown away by Hedderman’s pro start. The Treaty county boxer impressed with two early stoppages, underlining why his promoter thinks he’s one of Ireland’s most talented young pros.

“Kian’s a serious operator,” Quigley said. “He’s sparred world-level guys like Joseph Parker, Ben Whittaker, and Hamzah Sheeraz — that tells you the kind of calibre he’s at. The man he fought in Letterkenny was a durable opponent who doesn’t go down easy, but Kian got the job done and looked class doing it.”

Collins, meanwhile, who has earned a reputation as an entertaining fighter, has been open about learning on the job, so may not be looking at domestic action just yet.

Not to mention he is currently campaigning at cruiserweight. Still, the Donegal favourite is happy to plant a seed with regards a Limerick – Dublin meeting and claims it would be one to capture the attention.

“I don’t know if Podge is staying at cruiser or can come down to light heavy,” Quigley said. “If it’s possible, that’s a great domestic fight. Two exciting Irish fighters, both with ambition, both with real support behind them — it’s exactly the kind of fight fans want to see.

“It’s these kinds of match-ups that get people talking,” Quigley added. “Fans love domestic rivalries — they sell tickets, they create atmosphere, and they show just how much talent there is on this island. That’s what I want to keep building. It’s not just a fantasy fight,” he smiled. “It’s one that can happen — and if it does, it’ll be fireworks.”

Regardless of what fight is next for Hedderman, his manager is confident he’ll have a progressive 2026.

“He’s young, he’s ambitious, and he’s already proven he can hang with elite fighters in the gym,” Quigley said. “Keep him busy next year, keep him improving, and fights like Podge Collins or even title opportunities will come very soon.”