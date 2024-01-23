It was a case of for club and family for two boxing cousins in the Ulster Elites last weekend.

Star Boxing men Louis Rooney and JP Hale claimed Ulster Elite titles, making it a family affair at the Girdwood Community Hub

Rooney came out of a war with Irish International Padraig Downey with a medal and the 48kg class title , while Hale beat Anthony Malanaphy to retain his light welterweight title and become a four-time champ.



There was also double success for Oak Leaf as Carly Irvine and Jack Harkin stepped into the winner’s circle.

Irvine won 48kg honours after an entertaining fight with Canal’s Chloe Fleck and her clubmate defeated Churchlands’ Matthew Boreland in the 54kg final.

Not to be outdone Illees GG were also on the double winning two tight, tense and entertaining affairs. Cahir Gormley had his hand raised thanks to a 3-2 win over Gianni Richmond of Cairn Lodge.

His clubmate defeated recent Elite finalist Jon McConnell of Holy Trinity by the same score in the 71kg decider.

Willie John McCartan won the heavyweight title after an entertaining battle with Tom Seaton, Lex Weston defeated Mosa Kambule to claim 75kg honours and Erne’s Rhys Owens won the lightweight title by defeated Teo Alin.

Results

48kg: Carly Irvine (Oak Leaf) 5-0 Chloe Fleck (Canal)

48kg: Louis Rooney (Star) 5-0 Padraig Downey (St John Bosco)

54kg: Matthew Boreland (Churchlands) 1-4 Jack Harkin (Oak Leaf)

60kg: Rhys Owens (Erne) 5-0 Teo Alin (Holy Trinity)

63.5kg: Anthony Malanaphy (Erne) 1-4 JP Hale (Star)

67kg: Gianni Richmond (Cairn Lodge) 2-3 Cahir Gormley (Illies GG)

71kg: Jon McConnell (Holy Trinity) 2-3 Matthew McCole (Illies GG)

75kg: Mosa Kambule (Holy Trinity) 1-3 Lex Weston (Emerald)

92+kg: Willie John McCartan (Gilford) 5-0 Tom Seaton (Ormeau Road)

Walkovers

51kg: Clepson Dos Santos (Holy Trinity)

57kg: Donagh Keary (Rathfriland)

80kg: Conor McKernan (Castleblayney)

86kg: Anthony Taggart (Ormeau Road)

92kg: David McDonagh (Holy Trinity)

50kg: Caitlin Fryers (Immaculata)

54kg: Nicole Clyde (Antrim)

57kg: Courtney McCrudden (Emerald)

60kg: Carly McNaul (Ormeau Road)

63kg: Caprice Coiley (Clonard)

66kg: Gemma McDowell (Holy Trinity)