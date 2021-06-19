Fired up Tony Browne ready to outgun confident Dutch sharpshooter

Tony Browne [5(1)-0] is ready to outgun the fighter promising him to shoot him down.

Browne takes on the undefeated and confident Chico Kwasi [4(2)-0] on what promises to be an entertaining All Eyez on Brussels 2 card in Belgium tonight.

The Dutch kickboxing convert goes into the clash extremely confident and promising a knockout victory.

Such talk is music to the soul loving ‘Super Fly’s’ ears, as he wants to be pushed and also believes an adventurous foe allows him to look good.

“Everyone in professional boxing poses a threat, all it takes is one punch. Still, I’m not worried about him, I’m confident in my boxing ability also my physical ability, and my toughness. I feel like whatever way the fight goes I’m going to outgun him. I’m expecting to do some damage in this fight,” Browne told Irish-boxing.com.

Kwasi is unbeaten in four, has won two Prizefighter style tournaments, and has told Irish-boxing.com that he is going scalp the Dubliner tonight. There is no doubt Browne is in against an ambitious puncher and it’s something the Steven O’Rourke trained super middle welcomes.

“It means he comes with that little bit more ambition, he is probably expecting to beat me but that’s what I want. I want fights against hard guys, it’s going to bring the best out of me,” he continues before predicting an impressive win.

“I predict it will be a boxing match for the first half of the fight and then in the second half of the fight I’m going to really put it on him and do a job on him.”

Browne, who appears alongside stablemates John Cooney, Keane McMahon, Christian Preston and Ryan O’Rourke on the card, fought as recent as May 29th. Matteo Deiana gave him a tough eight rounds in Spain cutting him over the eye during the fight.

The Rathmines fighter assures he carries no ill effects of that clash into tonights action.

“It was quite demanding to make weight after such a quick turnaround but I made it okay. I had sustained a cut over the eye, but that has healed nicely. That cut meant I wasn’t able to do too much sparring for this fight but it was ok because I got tough rounds in my last fight, so I’m well-conditioned.”

It’s been all about learning for Browne thus far in a busy start to his career. He has taken tests that he feels will progress him as a fighter and delibritley mixed up the style and shape of his opponents for experience and exposure.

However, he suggests tonight is about pleasing the fans as much as developing as a fighter.

“I want to go in there and put on a good performance. I had a good test in my last fight and I took a lot of lessons from that and we have had a great camp for this fight. I am expecting to put on a good show.”

Browne is signed to Star Boxing in America and is said to have a big fight lined up stateside once the pandemic clears up. It was suggested this would be his last test before that clash, but he says otherwise.

“I expect to be heading to America before Christmas, but I can promise you this won’t be the last test before we head to America. I want to stay as active as possible. We are taking a break after this one, although personally, I’m not so sure I want one, but as soon as they give me a date I’ll be ready to go. I will be staying in shape during my break.”