Adam Hession battles back from behind to progress to European quarters

Adam Hession came from behind to secure passage into the quarter finals of the European Under-22 Championships in Italy today.

The 56kg representative, who had to wait for day 3 to get in the ring in Roseto degli Abruzzi, defeated Gabor Virban of Hungary to progress past the round of 16.

The Galway fighter, who fought at flyweight in the last installment of the contest in 2019, lost the first round 4-1 but boxed brilliantly in rounds 2 and 3 to secure victory.

The impressive win sees the the 21-year-old move to within one victory of a medal.

Hession was busy behind an effective jab in a competitive first round but his opponent was countering well before pushing proceedings mid-way through a stanza he eventually won on all but one of the judges scorecards.

The Galway fighter looked to use the in and out tactics which the Irish coaches often call for in the second. He was certainly the busier of the two but again Vibran did manage to land some clean single shots. However, it was the combinations and skill of Hession that caught the eye, he was awarded the round by all five judges and set up a winner takes all third as a result.

Red vest wearer Vibran came out aggressive at the start of the third but Hession kept it simple and scored with straight one-twos. Midway through the round the Irish fighter ate a big left hook but took control again soon after. Some brilliant body work took the wind out of his opponent’s sails and that allowed the five-time Irish champ to put on a show in the last minute.

The Monivea talent will box German Umar Bajwa to guarantee a bronze medal in the quarter-finals on Monday

Hession ensured a perfect start for Ireland on a busy day. Up next is fellow Galway man Kieran Molloy who fights for a second time in the tournament against Eric Tudor of Romania in the 69kg class at 3:15.

Sean Mari will look to build on his impressive International debut win over Team GB when he fights Tokyo Olympain Cosmon Girleanu in the evening session, while Monkstown BC’s Jack Marley makes his senior debut against German Dariusz Lasotta in the heavyweight class.

2021 European U/22 Championships Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy

June 17

Last 32

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Pete Novak (Czech Republic) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) beat Dan Krotter (Germany) 4-1

June 18

Last 32

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) beat Hamza Mahmood (England) 4-1

Last 16

51kg Niamh Earley (Ireland) lost to Romane Moulai (France) 4-1

63kg Dean Clancy (Ireland) beat Nenad Javanovic (Serbia) 5-0

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Ireland) lost to Moreno Fendero (France)

June 19

Last 16

52kg Sean Mari (Ireland) v Cosmin Girleanu (Romania)

56kg Adam Hession (Ireland) beat Gabor Virban (Hungary) 5-0

69kg Kieran Molloy (Ireland) v Eric Tudor (Romania)

91kg Jack Marley (Ireland) v Dariusz Lasotta (Germany)

June 20th

Last 16

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Ireland) v Vincenzo Fiaschetti (Italy)

Q/Final

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Ireland) v Paige Richardson (England)

Irish squad

51kg Niamh Earley (Ryston)

60kg Ellie Mai-Gartland (Clonmel)

52kg Sean Mari (Monkstown)

56kg Adam Hession (Monivea)

63kg Dean Clancy (Sean McDermott)

69kg Kieran Molloy (Oughterard)

75kg Gabriel Dossen (Olympic)

81kg Kane Tucker (Emerald)

91kg Jack Marley (Monkstown

91kg+ Gytis Lisinskas (Celtic Eagles)

Team Manager: Tara Mari

Coaches: Eoin Pluck, Damain Kennedy, James Doyle

Physio: David Cooke