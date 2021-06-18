Kwasi promises to swat ‘Super Fly’ – Dutch puncher ready to stop Browne

Tony Browne [5(1)-0] will suffer stoppage defeat in Belgium this Saturday night according to his opponent Chico Kwasi [4(2)-0].

The Dutch puncher feels he will provide the Dubliner with a genuine test for the first team in his career and is adamant it’s a test Browne won’t pass.

In fact, the kickboxing convert, who is undefeated in boxing and has two Prizefighter style tournament wins on his CV, is confident he will swat ‘Super Fly’ on the All Eyes on Brussels 2 card.

Kwasi believes he will prove too much for the Steven O’Rourke-trained fighter and will take him out before the final bell rings.

“I know that Tony is a high lever boxer who also boxed for the national team, and I expect a good fight from him. But, in my opinion, he’s been fighting opponents below his level, now he is gonna get a real opponent in me. I am gonna show him that I’m the better fighter on Saturday,” he adds before expressing a knockout belief.

“My predictions for this fight is a good fight from him, but I will overwhelm him and he won’t last 8 rounds.”

Kwasi knows he isn’t the most technically gifted of fighters and as a result suggests he relies on aggression and engine to balance things up – and he says he brings an all action game plan into Saturday’s fight.

“Since I come from kickboxing they can expect an unorthodox style from me but fans can expect a war,” he adds.

The Holland native has only completed four rounds twice in his career and goes into his first ever eight rounder with less than 12 complete rounds under his belt.

It’s not a concern for a fighter with an extensive kickboxing background, in fact, he sees it as a plus.

“I’m not concerned about the eight rounds. Im happy with it. It means I can show all my skills and I have more time to get the KO.”