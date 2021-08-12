FINALLY Farrell Finds First Fight Date – ‘Rudy’ to Debut in Liverpool

Ruadhan Farrell finally has a pro debut date – in fact, the Belfast fighter has two fights lined up.

Three years after revealing he was entering the pro ranks ‘Farrell’ has confirmed he will get to punch for pay for the first time in September before returning in a ‘big’ fight in October.

The debut fight is to play out in Liverpool and that cities Olympia Theatre while the second is rumoured to be on an October Belfast card.

Farrell first revealed he was turning over in 2018 but has yet to fight for pay officially.

The young prospect, who has semi-pro experience, has been aligned with Assassin Boxing and Boxing Ireland in the past and there were a number of false dawns in terms of debuts over the years.

In late 2020 Farrell admitted a number of ‘bad habits’ had held him back and was full of proving people wrong talk when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

Farrell claimed he had regained focus and was eager to debut, get his career going, and start giving the finger to the doubters.

“I was meant to debut in Mayo in 2018, but it wasn’t good move so close to Christmas, with selling tickets. Then I stayed in the gym working through 2019. I was told I would debut in October 2019 then two weeks before the show it was cancelled. To be honest it broke me especially after months of hard work,” Farrell explained when asked about the debut delay.

“Then I fell into some bad habits, but that’s the past now.”

“I am busting to get out in 2021. I am more than ready now. I am ready for big 2021.”

That elusive debut looks like it may be on the cards now as the North Belfast the Newington BC graduate has teamed up with Warren Boxing Management and has his sights set on Autumn fights.

Farell has also put together a new coaching team in Eamon Corbett and Eamon Corbett Jnr.