‘Fighters don’t give up’ – Defiant Kate Radomska targets titles

Kate Radmomska is feeling anything but defeatist – despite suffering three reverses on the trot.

In fact, the Polish-born Waterford fighter believes she is more ready now than ever for a title assault.

The Robbie Flynn managed flyweight hopes to get back to winning ways on the McElleney Promotions ‘Breaking Ground‘ card in Galway this week having lost to Gemma Ruegg, Maise Rose Courtney, and Maire Connan in successive fights.

She is confident a statement performance against old foe Klaudia Ferencz iwill lead to a Celtic title fight – and from there she wants to launch a European assault.

“It’s my ‘comeback‘ fight, I win big and make a statement and qualify for the Celtic title,” she tells Irish-boxing.com.

“This fight will qualify me for a Celtic title and will springboard me right into European contention.”

The always entertaining 33-year-old sees the recent reverses as experience-builders and believes she is more equipped for a title run because of them.

She also points out that they were all step-up fights, which she was competitive in.

“They were defeats on paper but were a major part of my development as a boxer and growth inside and outside the ring. I’m a fighter, fighters don’t give up until they succeed.

“My last opponent fought for IBO World title after fighting me, which shows the level I’ve been fighting at in the very early stages of my career. Now my aim is to get right back up there, however this time I will be doing it with all the experience having been there before. I want to thank my manager Robbie Flynn for that, for providing the best opportunities out there and bringing the very best out of me.”

Looking forward to Saturday’s Salthill Leisure Centre-hosted fight, Radomska is confident enough to predict a stoppage win.

“I had the best camp ever and I feel very very strong going into this fight. ‘ Float like a butterfly sting like a bee,‘ she adds.

“I fight the same opponent I fought in my second professional fight but I don’t underestimate her as she’s really experienced having over 100 fights. Not being disrespectful to Klaudia but I’d like to finish this fight before the final bell.”