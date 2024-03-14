Dublin doubts allayed after Battle of Britain steals Katie Taylor date

Katie Taylor is still on course to fight in Dublin next – just a little later than first expected.

News the long-awaited Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall rematch has been postponed again – after the Scottish side of the fight suffered an injury – raised concerns among Irish fans.

The fight, which was originally scheduled for April 27 and the Leeds Direct Arena, has been moved back to May 25, meaning it takes the date Matchroom and DAZN had slotted in for Taylor’s third trip to Ireland.

That in turn means the two-weight undisputed world champion won’t appear, as first billed, in the Dublin Docklands venue for a third time on that specific date.

With the Olympic gold medal winner mentioned continuously with the aforementioned date, instant worry arose that the Brian Peters managed star would populate the undercard in Leeds, thus meaning Irish fight fans would be on the road again.

However, Irish-boxing.com understands Matchroom have covered their basis and have a Saturday in June provisionally booked at the 3Arena.

Dublin, Ireland – November 23: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Final Press Conference ahead of their Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight on saturday night. 23 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Katie Taylor

Indeed, with the saga surrounding the opponent they were already considering pushing the card back toward early June.

Early June potentially works best as it would allow for the two summer fight nights Eddie Hearn and Co are eyeing up and would still allow for Belfast late June plans to play out.

Speaking as recent as Wednesday Matchroom CEO Hearn revealed a plan Irish fans were buying into: “There is a lot in play for Katie Taylor, when you look at her future the three big fights out there for her are Chantelle Cameron, Amanda Serrano and probably Alycia Baumgardner.

“I expect her to fight all of those fights. She is going to fight in May if we can make the numbers work it could be Chantelle Cameron but it could also be a mandatory defence back at the [3Arena] and then move into a fight soon after, possibly Chantelle Cameron, possibly Amanda Serano.

“She will fight Cameron or Serrano by the end of August, September at the very latest. We have a short period of time to strike for May and there will be an announcement in due course.”