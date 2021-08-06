Fearghus Quinn goes from Feile Fan to Falls Park Fighter

Fearghus Quinn was in attendance as a fan the last time the prestigious Feile an Phobail took place – but now he has the chance to experience the occasion himself when he enters the ring at Falls Park.

Quinn [2-0] will look to extend his unbeaten record when he goes up against Fernando Heredia, who shocked Julio Cesar last time out, on the Conlan Boxing and Top Rank event in Belfast on Friday 6 August.

‘The Mighty Quinn’ jumped in straight at the deep end when making his debut last August, defeating former Southern Area title challenger Robbie Chapman, before following that up with an impressive points win over Scott James.

The Belleek native is now all set to fight in his home country for the first time as a professional, and he’s looking to continue the great start he has made to his career.

Quinn said: “I’m over the moon to be fighting on such a massive card. I was watching the Feile the last time as a spectator and the atmosphere was electric so I can’t wait to be apart of it this year.

“It’s been great to get two fights under my belt since turning professional, especially given the year that it’s been. Hopefully now with the restrictions starting to relax, I’ll be able to keep the momentum going.

“It’s going to be unbelievable to fight in front of a home crowd and finally have fans at the fights. It was strange not having fans at my first two fights, so it’s going to be great to have a bit of atmosphere and have friends and family at it. It will be like having my debut all over again.

“It’s brilliant to be on a bill with the biggest names in Irish boxing and there are some great fights so it’s going going be a great night.

“Training has been going great, and I’ve been keeping focused and making improvements all year. All I want to do is stay active and get the experience under my belt.”