‘F*ck Boxing’ – FIGHT OFF – More Cancellation Heartbreak for Anto Cacace

Anto Cacace [(19(7)-1(0)] won’t fight on the massive Tyson Fury versus Dylan Whyte bill this weekend.

The Belfast featherweight was set to play chief support to the heavyweight world title fight on Saturday night.

However, after flying to London to fulfill press obligations and just days shy of gracing Wembley he has confirmed he is off the show.

Opponent, former world Champion, Jonathan Romero had visa issues and couldn’t get into the UK and a suitable replacement couldn’t be found in time.

Speaking online the British champion confirmed: “Actually can’t believe I’m writing this status. Been away from my children and home for 3 months only to be told that I will not be fighting on this show. What an absolute f*cking kick in the teeth. Boxings broke me many times but this time just feel shattered f*ck boxing!!”

