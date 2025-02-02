Familar Ground – Emmet Brennan Explains Why he Expects Another Kevin Cronin WAR

Not quite contempt, in the case of Emmet Brennan and Kevin Cronin familiarity breeds a lack of fear from which war will develop predicts the Dublin side of the rivalry.

The Olympian and the ‘Kingdom Warrior’ will renew acquaintances in the Spring when they rematch in the Theather at Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s weekend.



The pair’s first encounter, a BUI super middleweight Celtic title fight won by Brennan, was a blood guts Fight of the Year nominated battle.



The Dub is adamant the rematch can only be better and predicts the pair will light up the Mecca of Boxing to entertain a world wide UFC Fight Pass audience on March 16.



The 33-year-old two-weight BUI Celtic champion says the fact the boxers have shared eight rounds means they go into the repeat well aware-and not afraid of what the other brings to the table.



As a result, they will pick up where they left off.

“The good thing about this fight is we’ve already fought. I have absolutely no fear of Kevin at all. And Kevin has absolutely no fear of me,” Brennan explains.



“So what you’re going to get there is an absolute war. Two lads going at it. Once there’s no fear there from either of us, which there isn’t, definitely on my side and I’ll be almost sure on his side it’s the exact same, that can only mean a bigger and better fight,” he adds suggesting the fact the return has six extra minutes guarantees more entertainment.



“It’s two extra rounds, so you’re getting another like 25 percent on top of what we had the last time. Our fight at the 3Arena, that got nominated for the domestic Fight of the Year. This fight is going to be the exact same, except it’ll probably win at this time.”

There was a degree of controversy around the first fight, particularly with Dana White, who works closely with promotional outfit 360, questioning the scoring and claiming Cronin should have won.



Brennan hasn’t listened to any of that noise and to his credit has looked to turn it into any controversy into a positive.





The former Dublin Dockland’s amateur believes he won the first fight but admits it was close and says there won’t be any doubt this time around.



“It depends on what you look at. A lot of his work was on the inside and was very, very scrappy. I was breaking the distance and scoring with clean shots. So again, it depends what you look it. When you have a close fight like that the good thing about it is there’s more attention on the rematch and that’s what you want. I don’t really look back I’m just looking forward now ,so I’m looking forward to March 16 and leaving absolutely no question this time. I’ll be a clear winner.”