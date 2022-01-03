‘Expect devastating knockouts’ – Kieran Molloy has Andy Lee kinda power

Kieran Molloy has Andy Lee style power and will be a devastating knockout regular predict the Conlan brothers.

Jamie Conlan and Michael Conlan signed the Galway favourite to a long-term managerial contract in December and are very excited about the Top Rank fighter’s pro prospects.

The Conlan Boxing bosses believe their excitement will be shared by fight fans once the 23-year-old begins to fight with the smaller gloves on.

The former world title challenger and the Olympic medal winner warn the three time National Elite Champion has ‘devasting’ power and will begin turning lights out once he steps through the ropes.

“The kid is a devastating puncher,” says active pro Michael Conlan. “Every time he fights he will win new fans because he is going to produce devastating knockouts.

“Your going to see knockouts big knockouts from Kieran. That’s no joke, this guy hits very very hard. He has the talent attitude and power to go to the top.”

Former Commonwealth champion Jamie Conlan agrees. “Kieran is a big puncher, he is a physically strong fighter and punches very very hard. Expect knockouts.”

Molloy was known more as a strong fighter with real physical presence as an amateur but wasn’t widely known as a one-punch KO artist.

However, all the research carried out by the Conlan’s suggests a sleeping giant puncher is about to be unleashed on the scene. Both Belfast brothers revealed some highly respected coaches have complimented Molloy’s punching power, with Michael revealing his coach, Adam Booth made comparisons to Andy Lee in terms of damage potential.

“He probably hasn’t shown that power too often in the amateur game but any coach that has held pads for him has said it. Adam Booth told me he has power like Andy Lee. We all know what kind of power Andy had and the kind of knockouts he got in his career,” Michael Conlan said.

“The first thing people have mentioned is his power. The likes of Ricky Hatton and Adam Booth have told us he carries real power. We knew that already but when people like that say it to you it confirms it for you,” Jamie Conlan adds.