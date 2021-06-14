Exciting Dublin prospect finally secures debut date

Christian Preston finally has a debut date to look forward to.

The young Dublin prospect announced he was turning over as far back as March 2020 but still hasn’t punched for pay.

The Docklands graduate saw COVID hamper his early progress and number of debut dates fall through over the last year.

He now has a fixed date and will fight without the vest for the first time this month.

Preston will debut on the same All Eyez on Brussells 2 Card this coming weekend. Preston adds further Irish interest to a card that includes some tough fights for his O’Rourke Gym stablemates Tony Browne, Keane McMahon, John Cooney and Ryan O’Rourke.

An opponent for the welterweight hopeful has yet to be confirmed.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com when he first turned over, Preston promised to shake things up domestically.

“My short term goal is mainly to adapt and develop into the best version of myself possible. Over the next short period of time I plan on dusting up the domestic scene in Ireland,” Preston told Irish-boxing.com.

“Long term, the goal is to become world champion. It’s a long, bumpy road but I’m willing to go through hell and back to get there.”

That ride to the top of the pile in Ireland and beyond will be done whilst entertaining fans, assures the Inner City Dub.

The St Michaels Inchicore fighter didn’t want to say too much,but did hint his style will catch the eye.

“The fans can expect something different from what I showcased as an amateur. Let’s just say that they can expect excitement, I’ll let my fighting do the rest of the talking.”