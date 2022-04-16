European Youth Wins for Donovan, Donaghue and McGovern

Ireland’s boxers came away with another three wins at the European Youth Championships.

The tournament, now in its third day, is being hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation in Sophia, includes 400 boxers from 40 nations.

Team Ireland’s Jim Donovan

Jim Donovan, contesting at 67kg, was the first Irish boxer between the ropes in Sofia today. He boxed out of the red corner when he met Mekhman Namazov of Georgia. Jim was dominant throughout the bout, and came away with a 5-0 win.

54kg Shakira Donoghue made her tournament debut, and began with forcing a standing count for her opponent, Amelia Milewska of Azerbaijan, in the first round. She recorded a unanimous decision win.

Team Ireland’s Shakira Donoghue

48kg Georgia McGovern was the only Team Ireland boxer contesting in Ring B’s afternoon session.

She met Scotland’s Neely Burke, and recorded a unanimous win.

Team Ireland’s Georgia McGovern

57kg John Donoghue opened proceedings in Ring A’s evening session, against Azif Bayramor of Azerbaijan. John became for fourth Team Ireland boxer on Day Three to win by unanimous decision.

Team Ireland’s John Donoghue

80kg Ryan Murphy also made his tournament debut today, contesting against Mohammad Halil Dogru of Turkey. Ryan forced a standing count for his opponent in Round 2 – nonetheless, the decision went to his opponent.

At 51kg, Team Ireland’s Adam McKeena took on Amin Mammadzada of Poland, and it wasn’t to be on this occasion for Adam – the unanimous decision went to his opponent.

The final Irish boxer in action on Day Three as 92kg David McDonagh, boxing against Arianit Krasniqi of Germany

Five Team Ireland boxers will contest on Day Four, including Team Captains Yasmin Meredith and Bobbi Flood.

Afternoon Session, beginning at 12pm, Irish time.

Ring A:

Bout 8: 60kg Jason Nevin V Oleksandr Yarovyi of Ukraine

Bout 12: 57kg Yasmin Meredith V Asya Ari of Germany

Ring B:

Bout 7: 63.5kg Tommy McDonnell V Artur Mkrtchyan of Armenia

Bout 10: 70kg Laura Moran V Fatma Erol of Turkey

Evening Session, beginning at 4pm,Irish time.

Ring A

Bout 6: 71kg Bobbi Flood Vs. Giorgi Akhalala of Georgia

Team Ireland Squad:

48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta

48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic

50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk

51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family

52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta

54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore

54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath

57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain

57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy

60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic

63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown

63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch

67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes

70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes

71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.

75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown

75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown

80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown

81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa

81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair

86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker

92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic

92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas

Team Manager:

Anna Moore

Coaches:

James Doyle

Liam Cunningham

Aoife Hennigan

Gerard McDaid

Jim O’Neill

R & J:

Michael O’Neill