European Youth Wins for Donovan, Donaghue and McGovern
Ireland’s boxers came away with another three wins at the European Youth Championships.
The tournament, now in its third day, is being hosted by the Bulgarian Boxing Federation in Sophia, includes 400 boxers from 40 nations.
Jim Donovan, contesting at 67kg, was the first Irish boxer between the ropes in Sofia today. He boxed out of the red corner when he met Mekhman Namazov of Georgia. Jim was dominant throughout the bout, and came away with a 5-0 win.
54kg Shakira Donoghue made her tournament debut, and began with forcing a standing count for her opponent, Amelia Milewska of Azerbaijan, in the first round. She recorded a unanimous decision win.
48kg Georgia McGovern was the only Team Ireland boxer contesting in Ring B’s afternoon session.
She met Scotland’s Neely Burke, and recorded a unanimous win.
57kg John Donoghue opened proceedings in Ring A’s evening session, against Azif Bayramor of Azerbaijan. John became for fourth Team Ireland boxer on Day Three to win by unanimous decision.
80kg Ryan Murphy also made his tournament debut today, contesting against Mohammad Halil Dogru of Turkey. Ryan forced a standing count for his opponent in Round 2 – nonetheless, the decision went to his opponent.
At 51kg, Team Ireland’s Adam McKeena took on Amin Mammadzada of Poland, and it wasn’t to be on this occasion for Adam – the unanimous decision went to his opponent.
The final Irish boxer in action on Day Three as 92kg David McDonagh, boxing against Arianit Krasniqi of Germany
Five Team Ireland boxers will contest on Day Four, including Team Captains Yasmin Meredith and Bobbi Flood.
Afternoon Session, beginning at 12pm, Irish time.
Ring A:
Bout 8: 60kg Jason Nevin V Oleksandr Yarovyi of Ukraine
Bout 12: 57kg Yasmin Meredith V Asya Ari of Germany
Ring B:
Bout 7: 63.5kg Tommy McDonnell V Artur Mkrtchyan of Armenia
Bout 10: 70kg Laura Moran V Fatma Erol of Turkey
Evening Session, beginning at 4pm,Irish time.
Ring A
Bout 6: 71kg Bobbi Flood Vs. Giorgi Akhalala of Georgia
Team Ireland Squad:
48kg: Georgia McGovern, Setanta
48kg: Patsy Joyce, Olympic
50kg: Katie O’Keefe, Kanturk
51kg: Adam McKenna, Holy Family
52kg: Esther Lambe, Setanta
54kg: Shakira Donoghue, Templemore
54kg: Gavin Ryan, Ratoath
57kg: Yasmin Meredith, Corinthians: Team Captain
57kg: John Donoghue, St Michaels Athy
60kg: Jason Nevin, Olympic
63kg: Winnie McDonagh, Neilstown
63.5kg: Tom McDonnell, Docklands
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan, Whitechurch
67kg: Jim Donovan, Our Lady of Lourdes
70kg: Laura Moran, St Annes
71kg: Bobbi Flood, Cabra: Team Captain.
75kg: Emma Keating, Paulstown
75kg: Joshua Olaniyan, Jobstown
80kg: Ryan Murphy, Neilstown
81kg: Dearbhla Tinnelly, Clann Naofa
81+kg: Cliona Darcy, Tobar Pheadair
86kg: Nathan Ojo, Esker
92kg: David J McDonagh, Olympic
92+kg: Bernie Cawley, St David’s, Naas
Team Manager:
Anna Moore
Coaches:
James Doyle
Liam Cunningham
Aoife Hennigan
Gerard McDaid
Jim O’Neill
R & J:
Michael O’Neill