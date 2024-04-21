European Championships – Three Team Ireland boxers compete today

Two Irish boxers taste European Championships action for a second time in Belgrade today, while another makes his Elite continental bow.

Prelim Round 1 winners Eugene McKeever and Adam Hession return to the Serbian ring while Dean Clancy competes for the first time in this year’s installment of the prestigious competition.

Holy Family Drogheda’s McKeever had his hand raised on Saturday when he got his tournament off to a good start with a victory over Poland. He returns as early as a day later and meets Azerbaijan’s Ailyev Sharkan in Bout 6 of Ring B’s evening session.

Also back for a second bout is 57kg Hession; he is in against Belgium’s Vasile Usturoi in the opening bout of Ring B’s Afternoon Session.

Making his debut at the tournament on Sunday is Paris Olympian, 63.5kg Clancy, who boxes IBA’s, Abdul Fawaz Aborode in Bout 2 of Ring B’s Evening Session.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

Draws are available here