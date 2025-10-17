Eoghan Lavin Aims to Lift Fans by Laying Opponent Flat in Letterkenny

Eoghan Lavin plans to have his fans out of their seats by sitting down his opponent this Saturday in Letterkenny.

The Mayo boxer takes on Kristaps Zulgis, a tough Latvian with an upset in his locker on the Rumble on the Hills bill in Donegal.

The Anthony Crolla mentored puncher is aware of his opponent’s capabilities but has faith in his ability to get the job done.

Indeed, Lavin believes he could get the job done inside the distance.

“Over six rounds I’m absolutely capable of breaking him down and hurting him. If I catch him clean… I do believe he could go sleep,” Lavin told Irish-boxing.com, setting the tone ahead of what should be a lively contest.

It’s Letterkenny next for the nomadic Lavin, and it’s a destination he is happy to visit.

Indeed, the Swinford native is happy to travel anywhere!

“I’ve told them I’ve got gum shields, wheels, and gloves. I’ll fight anywhere. I’m happy to fly. I got a passport ready. I’m ready anywhere, any place, anytime,” the Queensberry fighter declares before revealing he is expecting a crowd in Donegal.

“I think I have two tickets left, so there’s a good crowd coming up. It be should be loud and it should be great. To be honest, I’m looking forward to it. It should be a great night. It should be a great event.”

The Mayo man feels fortunate to be out, particularly as he feels things have been slowing down across the UK recently.

Lavin points out the Saudi boom doesn’t always help those learning their trade or trying to build a record.

“There’s a slowdown on dates,” he adds.

“There’s not many UK dates. I argued with someone doing an interview a few days ago. [The Saudis shows] are helping at a certain level. He argued small hall shows are booming. But the major promoters, the likes of Queensberry and them, it’s hard for them to put fights. There are fewer big shows in the UK now because all the big fights are in Saudi Arabia. You have stadium fighters boxing at four or five o’clock in the evening out in Saudi. If they were topping bills in the UK, there would be slots for the likes of me coming through.

“There are very few of them. I think Queensberry has two more big ones before the end of the year. Hopefully, we’re getting one in December.”