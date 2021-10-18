Entertaining Kenneth Egan Protege Added to Celtic Clash 13

Dylan Wilson [1-0] will make his Dublin and Irish debut on Celtic Clash 13 – and those in attendance are in for a treat if his debut is anything to go by.

The kickboxing convert caught the eye and set an entertaining tone in an all-action debut in Spain on Celtic Clash 12.

The Clondalkin light welter was involved in 12 furious minutes of action with Spanish slugger Fernando Gandarias, dropping his game foe in the second and landing countless huge shots in an old-fashioned brawl.

Fans will be hoping for more of the same when he fights on the Boxing Ireland card in Tallaght’s National Basketball Arena on November 20.

The Kenneth Egan trained fighter’s opponent has to be confirmed but he has already shown a willingness to fight.

Wilson joins Eddie Treacy, Owen Duffy and Liam Walsh as confirmed on the card whilst Jake Hanney and Kevin Cronin have strongly suggested they will appear.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after his debut win Wilson said: “I was made aware almost immediately after the fight that it was being called ‘’fight of the night’’. That had me feeling great, to be told that on my debut outing is a serious compliment in my eyes and I guess it set a nice bar for me to strive towards for my next fight.

“The performance and the win were great for my confidence, especially as a new pro on the scene and to be told by many that the fight and performance is being talked about so highly leaves me really motivated to train for what is ahead.”