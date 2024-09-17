Emmet Brennan says he has Keys to Kingdom Warrior success

Emmet Brennan believes experience will be his key to ‘Kingdom’ success when he fights under significant spotlight this weekend.

The Olympian trades leather with Kevin ‘The Kingdom Warrior’ Cronin for the vacant BUI Celtic super middleweight title in a fresh installment of the Dublin and Kerry sporting rivalry at the 3Arena on Friday night.

The eagerly anticipated 168lb title fight is part of a card the UFC and Dana White helped bring to the Irish capital – and Brennan is adamant the clash will be well worthy of the worldwide platform the UFC Fight Pass brings.

Indeed, the Dublin Dockland’s graduate believes one of two title fights on the Callum Walsh homecoming undercard will steal the show.

It’s Dublin v Kerry, it will be toe to toe with no backward steps. This fight promises to be the fight of the night,” he says confidently.

With that entertainment guaranteed the Inner City Dub is delighted the 360 Promotions promoted Irish derby will get the exposure he feels it deserves. “This fight will get the attention it deserves, be high up the card and deliver with nothing but entertainment.”

Brennan is also confident he will deliver the win.

The 33-year-old, who won the BUI light heavyweight version of the BUI Celtic title in the venue known as ‘The Point’ in boxing parlance on the Katie Taylor – Chantelle Cameron II undercard, is extremely confident he will do just that.

Although Kerry favourite, Cronin is battle-hardened in the pros and has Fight of the Year previous via his battles with Jamie Morrissey – a fighter Brennan defeated in his second pro fight – the Dubliner is confident he goes into the battle with the upper hand.



Brennan argues his amateur schooling will prove the difference on the night.



“I’ve been around High-Performance boxing for the last 10 years and I think that experience is going to tell come fight night,” predicts the BUI Celtic Champion.

“He hasn’t fought at this level and I predict I win by stoppage. It’s about technical ability and being able to do it at the highest level and with respect I think I’ll end it early.”