Electric Reception – Kellie Harrington joins Wolfe Tones on stage at EP

The receptions and demonstrations of love just keep getting bigger and bigger for Kellie Harrington.

After an emotional double homecoming in Dublin for the double Olympic gold medal winner, Harrington got the adulation of one of the biggest crowds in Electic Picnic history on Sunday.

The St Mary’s BC lightweight made a surprise appearance with the Wolfe Tones on the main stage and the Laios festival.

Waving an Irish flag, Harrington delighted the audience by joining the trad band near the end of their set.

Despite being a singer of note with a history of singing a Wolfe Tones favourite ‘Grace’, Harrington didn’t take to the mic on stage although she has been invited to sing with them in October.

Welcoming her on stage lead singer Brian Warfield said: “What a girl, what a girl. You know something, I’m going to invite her to come down to the 3Arena and sing with the Wolfe Tones for the last shows down there in October.”