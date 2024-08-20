Here is a look at the growing trend of skill-based games commonly found on today’s best iGaming sites and how they are the next big trend in online casinos.

Skill-based table and card games commonly found on today’s most trusted iGaming sites are now more popular than ever.

There are thousands of computer-generated and highly sophisticated live dealer skill games to choose from, and they seem to have resonated with the younger demographic of players looking for more engaging, competitive, and interactive gaming experiences.

Let’s dive straight in to discover more about today’s best online casino skill-based games and how the software providers that make them and the iGaming operators that host them on their websites are integrating them to appeal more to a certain type of player who prefers strategy over luck.

What are the main skill-based games commonly found at online casinos in 2024 where the outcomes don’t just rely on luck?

When some people head to a land-based or online casino to play their favourite games, they do so just to have five minutes of fun when they’re feeling lucky and will play any game of chance that’s easy to play and doesn’t require applying any specific, proven strategies to increase their chances of winning.

However, you also now have a growing number of savvy younger players who look to gain as much of an advantage over the casino as possible to reduce the house edge and influence the outcome by applying strategies when faced with certain situations.

With that in mind, the most popular skill-based, computer-generated and live dealer games you can play online today are the following well-known table & card games (aka classic or traditional favourites):

Blackjack – understanding basic blackjack strategy can help improve your chances of beating the dealer when playing this game. For example, knowing when to hit, stand, double down, and split is important, and understanding the odds/implied probability rate (IPR) and which cards will most likely show up next can also be extremely helpful (which doesn’t mean becoming an expert in card-counting)

– understanding basic blackjack strategy can help improve your chances of beating the dealer when playing this game. For example, knowing when to hit, stand, double down, and split is important, and understanding the odds/implied probability rate (IPR) and which cards will most likely show up next can also be extremely helpful (which doesn’t mean becoming an expert in card-counting) Poker – whether you are playing against other players or against the dealer, there are several elements of skill involved in playing any online poker variant. In this game, it’s important to learn the winning poker hands and how likely it is to see those hands being dealt (i.e., the odds/IPR) to give you a better chance at winning each hand

– whether you are playing against other players or against the dealer, there are several elements of skill involved in playing any online poker variant. In this game, it’s important to learn the winning poker hands and how likely it is to see those hands being dealt (i.e., the odds/IPR) to give you a better chance at winning each hand Slots – that’s right, you can now find a few feature-rich, computer-generated online slots that require an element of skill to win bigger prizes during certain bonus rounds that take place away from the reels. If you concentrate and hit the button in time, you can collect more cash prizes by being skillful

Why are skill-based games so popular these days?

There are many reasons why skill-based games like poker, blackjack, and certain online slot machines are so popular today. Firstly, online casino skill-based games like these are far more accessible than ever. Players no longer have to leave their houses and travel to the nearest casino to play.

Instead, they can fire up the old PC or mobile device and head to their favourite iGaming sites, which typically have thousands of games from several market-leading, multi-award-winning software providers and game development studios.

Thanks to cloud gaming/computing technology, the websites that host these games can now offer an almost unlimited number of games.

Online skill-based games found on these sites offer younger players a far more convenient way to play. Various other technological developments, such as faster internet/Wi-Fi speeds, more efficient and secure websites, improved live streaming capabilities, and better mobile/PC devices, have also enhanced the online experience.

The games load fast and run smoothly, and unlike in the past, players today hardly ever report encountering any lagging, latency, buffering or disconnection issues.

There’s also the social element.

In today’s cutting-edge live dealer games from award-winning providers like Evolution Gaming, players can interact with others and chat with the live dealers in real time, which adds to the experience and makes it less solitary and more fun.

Deposits on today’s safest sites are near-instant, and when players withdraw their winnings using trusted online payment processing gateways like Visa, Skrill, Neteller, Interac, and even certain cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), many have reported receiving their money in under a few hours.

Final thoughts

The other reason why so many people prefer playing skill-based games at online casinos today is that they typically have higher average RTP% (return to player) payout rates compared to the same games you can play offline at land-based casinos, and when you deposit to play online, you can often claim some kind of generous matching deposit bonus, so you can see why they are so appealing.