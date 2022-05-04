Eddie Hearn Reveals MMA Plan B for Katie Taylor

Mixed Martial Artists Holly Holm and Cris Cyborg are on Eddie Hearn’s ‘next Katie Taylor opponent’ radar.

Everybody including the Matchroom boss wants a repeat of last Saturday’s epic and historic Madison Square Garden undisputed fight with Amanda Serrano – and it seems Team Taylor have got the Croke Park ball rolling.

However, at this early stage, Hearn has to explore all options and be ready for all eventualities – and if Team Serrano are not open to doing it again this year, the Essex Promoter has big backup plans.

The DAZN aligned promoter doesn’t think any boxer can move as well as Serrano when it comes to a Taylor dance partner but does think there are some massive MMA worth bringing to the floor.

‘The Preachers Daughter’ Holm, who has been linked to the Wicklow Wonder Woman at different stages since as far back as 2012, and Cyborg, a more recent name associated with the undisputed lightweight champion, are fights Hearn likes.

“We’ll have to see if we can reach a deal for the rematch with [Team Serrano], and I’m sure we can because it’s still the biggest fight for both,” Hearn said.

“We keep talking about – do you look at a crossover fight to an MMA fighter. Maybe in the past, Cyborg was there. I spoke to her, and she wants the Taylor fight.

“Some of Katie’s management have talked to Holly Holm. Holly Holm can box. There’s no one really in boxing – you’ve got Chantelle Cameron – she’s going to be undisputed at some point. She’s good but we’ve got to get her profile to the same level.”

Hearn continued: “There’s Jessica McCaskill at 147lbs, Katie beat her previously, she’s another great fighter.

“But how do you match the magnitude of Saturday? I guess a Cyborg or Holly Holm can do that.”

The fact Taylor has options shows her appeal and the change she brought about in the sport, but there is only option fight fans want her to take right now.

“It’s going to be difficult to avoid the demand and the draw of Taylor vs. Serrano two – and Katie is saying that, you never get Katie saying that, and so many people are.”

Cyborg is the current Bellator featherweight champion, while Holm is a former multiple-time world boxing champion and UFC bantamweight champion.