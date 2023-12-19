Eddie Hearn hits back – Promoter responds to Chantelle Cameron’s Katie Taylor claims

Eddie Hearn says he Chantelle Cameron is ‘never seems to be happy’ and wonders what he has to do to change that.

The Matchroom promoter was upset with comments made by the Northampton fighter regarding her defeat to Katie Taylor on November 25 – and has come out defending himself.

The former undisputed light welterweight champion of the world said was upset with how Hearn, who promotes both her and Taylor, celebrated after the Irish star’s victory over her in November.

Indeed, Cameron claimed Hearn’s reaction was ‘cruel’ and ’embarrassing’.

“I wasn’t happy with the comments,” Hearn said speaking to IFL TV. “I like Chantelle. She never seems to be happy with the job we’ve done.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 25: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 25 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“Sometimes we sit down, and I say, ‘We got you a world title fight behind closed doors, which was very difficult to do, you won that. Then we got you a defense in Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay or MGM, wherever it was.

“Then I created a tournament just for you to get you undisputed. Then in that first fight, Dillian Whyte pulled out, and I kept that show on to headline with you at the 02, costing me several hundred thousand pounds of losses to keep the show on. Then the tournament fell through because Kayleigh Reece effectively retired, and I got you a voluntary defense, which was difficult to put on. Then I got you an undisputed shot in Abu Dhabi against Jessica McCaskill for a lot of money.

“Then I got you two life and career and legacy-defining fights with Katie Taylor back-to-back and made millions of pounds. I don’t know what else we can do.”

Dublin, Ireland – November 26: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron, Undisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight. 26 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Chantelle Cameron with Cut to the Head

Despite the disgruntlement, Cameron is keen to rematch Taylor and is the front-runner to man the away corner in a summer stadium fight night in Dublin.

“If everyone is sensible with the numbers, I believe we’ll get that fight made,” commented Hearn suggesting the comments won’t get in the way of business.

“There’s no hard feelings between myself and Chantelle. I watched the interview, and I was just like, ‘Wow,’ but it’s boxing. We don’t all have to go out and have mince pies together, but we want to do good business together.”