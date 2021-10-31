Headline News News Pro News 

‘Easy Work’ – Dillian Whyte reacts to Thomas Carty’s Heavyweight win

Dillian Whyte was happy with what turned out an ‘easy’ night’s work for Thomas Carty [2(1)-0].

The Dublin big man registered a second pro win when he defeated Igors Vasiljevs [4-2] at London’s 02 on Saturday night.

Carty took two rounds to find his flow but once he did he showed real quality and power to take the Latvian out in the third round.

It was a performance that impressed new manager and heavyweight contender Whyte.

“He was alright once he got relaxed. Thomas hasn’t fought in a long time, so he was a bit tentative. Once he relaxed and settled down it was so easy, an easy night’s work.”

Speaking before the win on the undercard of Chantelle Cameron’s unification win former Irish Champion Tyson Fury’s mandatory challenger, Whyte predicted a bright future for the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter.

The heavyweight, who manages the likes of Alan Babic and Fabio Wardley, admits Carty needs more big man experience but revealed he has faith in the Pasal Collin trained fighters ability and has backed the Dub to surprise a few.

“Big Tom, he’s good for Irish boxing, he’s a good looking guy, a big heavyweight and I think he’s a good signing,” Whyte said in London.

“He’s exciting. I think he’s gonna surprise a few people. He needs a bit more experience with the big guys but he went to Joshua’s camp and came to my camp, doing things right. I have a lot of faith in him.”

