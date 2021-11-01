Kelyn Cassidy Fights Tokyo Olympian for World Championship Quarter Final Place

The last man standing will look to make a significant step toward a World Championship medal in Belgrade tonight.

Kelyn Cassidy fights for a place in the World Championship quarter-finals in Serbia.

The Waterford fighter was the only Irish fighter to register a victory in his opening contest, succeeding were six others had failed by beating fellow World Championship debutant Arriaga Olvera of Mexico in style on Saturday.

His reward was a place in the last 32 and a fight against Tokyo Olympian Shabbos Negmatulloev of Tajikistani.

The reigning National Elite Champion is due in Ring A around the 7:30 mark Irish time.

AIBA World Elite Championships Belgrade Serbia

October 25th (Last 64)

67kh Eugene McKeever (Ireland) lost to Asadhuja Muydinkhajaev (Uzbekistan) 0-5

October 26th (Last 32)

51kg Sean Mari (Ireland) lost to Aitila Bernath (Hungary) 1-4

Last 64

63kg Brandon McCarthy (Ireland) lost to Gianluligi Malanga (Italy) 0-5

October 27th (Last 64)

60kg JP Hale (Ireland) lost to Semiz Alicic (Serbia) 0-5

October 28th (Last 32)

57kg Adam Hession (Ireland) lost to Eduard Savvin (Russia Boxing Federation) 1-4

October 30th Last 32)

48kg Rickey Nesbitt (Ireland) lost to Nodrjon Mirakhmador (Uzbekistan) 0-5

80kg Kelyn Cassidy (Ireland beat Arriaga Olvera (Mexico) 5-0

Irish squad

48 kg. Ricky Nesbitt (Holy Family)

51 kg. Sean Mari (Monkstown)

57 kg. Adam Hession (Monieva)

60 kg. JP Hale (Star)

63kg. Brandon McCarthy (St Michaels Athy)

67 kg. Eugene McKeever (Holy Family)

80 Kg. Kelyn Cassidy (St Saviors/ Crystal)

IABA President, Dom O’Rourke

Team manager, Peter O’Donnell

Coaches, Zaur Antia, Dmitry Dimitruk, Eoin Pluck