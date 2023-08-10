Double Delight- Conor Quinn vs Chris Liddel Sanctioned for the BBBofC Celtic Title

You wait for a title shot to come along and then two come at once.

Just days after it was confirmed Conor Quinn would fight for the Commonwealth silver title on top of what is shaping up to be a very interesting MHD card on October 14, the British Boxing Board of Control sanctioned his bout with Chris Liddell for the BBBofC Celtic flyweight title.

The BBBofC confirmed in their circular that ‘the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Mark Dunlop for’ the title to be on the line in the fight already agreed for ‘Saturday, 14th October 2023 in Belfast.’

The development turns a good fight for the 25-year-old into a great one. The BBBofC Celtic title comes with a European ranking and will open a path to the British title. If rumours TG4 will broadcast the card are true, a step-up win over a Scot in October should really set Quinn up for a big finish to the year and a breakout 2024.

It remains to be seen if Quinn will fight for both the Commonwealth Silver and the BBBofC Celtic titles or prioritize the latter.

Regardless one strap will be up for grabs and the fight remains an intriguing one.

30-year-old Liddell, who like Quinn was last seen defeating tough Nicugarian Bryan Castro, turned over in 2014 but fell away from the game after defeat to Rammy Nasa, a fighter who retired undefeated in 2017, in just his second fight.

The Bellshill native returned to the squared circle last year and has put four wins together since. Alongside Darwin Martinez he will be one of the best ‘The Magnificent’ has signed to face.

Owen O’Neill and Declan Geraghty will also fight for a strap on the card, the Irish welterweight title up for grabs when they meet. Conor Kerr, John Cooney and Irish featherweight champion Colm Murphy also appear.

