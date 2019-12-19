Paddy Donovan wants to go down as one of Ireland’s greatest ever fighters

Paddy Donovan [2(1)-0] is happy learning for now, but wants to become the one of Ireland’s greatest.

The already popular and backed prospect fights for a third time in just three months in Bolton on Friday.

The 20-year-old former amateur standout is loving learning on the road and on the job and believes it can all only help him achieve Irish boxing greatness.

“It feels great to be fighting all over. I’m absolutely loving it. I get to show off my boxing and I just want to keep doing it,” said the slick banger.

“Everyone back in Limerick is full of praise and they are getting behind me. I want to be one of the best fighters to come out of Ireland and that way, I can give something back to the people that truly support my career.”

Donovan has been handed to the chance to bank experience thanks to a busier schedule than most fighters.

However, ‘The Real Deal,’ who fights on the latest #MTKFightNight on Friday, is also learning in the gym under the watchful eye of coach Andy Lee and alongside middleweight contender Jason Quigley.

“My coach Andy Lee makes learning things very easy for me. He has so much experience and knowledge about boxing. I try to listen and learn from him and the more I can do that, the more I’ll improve.”

The young Top Rank prospect has had to field questions with regard to what the distant future holds, but he is adamant his focus remains on Bolton and earning a deserved break with a win.

“I’m loving it all and I’m just taking it one fight at a time.

“Of course, in the future, I have huge nights like St Patrick’s Day in New York. That’s what all boxers dream of. For the immediate future, I fight on Friday then I’ll enjoy Christmas with my family.”

Joining Donovan on a busy MTK Manchester bill are Blane Hyland, Pierce O’Leary, Raza Hamza, Mike McGoldrick, Ross Cooksey, Sahir Iqbal, Macaulay McGowan, Muhammad Ali Zahid and more.