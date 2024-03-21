CONFIRMED – Paddy Donovan fights Lewis Ritson

Paddy Donovan WILL fight former British champion Lewis Ritson next.

As reported by Irish-boxing.com Matchroom will put one of their former star names in with one of their emerging talents.

However, the fight won’t play out on the Katie Taylor undercard as first expected, ‘The Real Deal’ will fight ‘The Sandman’ in Leeds on May 25.

The step up clash for the Andy Lee trained fighter will play out on the undercard of the Taylor-Catterall 2 bill.

The Newcastle native, whose ticket-selling abilities meant he was once the darling of Matchroom, hasn’t fought since April of last year when he was stopped by Ohara Davies.

However, Ritson, who beat Paul Hyland Jr in a British title fight, is still a name and represents a progressive fight for the Limerick southpaw.

Donovan navigated choppy waters for the first time since turning over when he defeated Williams Andres Herrera in Belfast in January and has been continually mentioned alongside Lewis Crocker since.

Matchroom initially said that a mouthwatering all-Irish meeting was one they wanted to do next, although inside chatter suggests they will put the pair in separate fights on one more card before pulling the trigger.