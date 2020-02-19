Dirty Deise -Chris Blaney claims Waterford knows Craig McCarthy is a ‘dirty fighter’

Waterford fight fans believe Craig McCarthy [7(2)-0-1] a dirty fighter, according to Chris Blaney [12(3)-2(0)-2].

The Meath fighter claims sizable ticket seller McCarthy’s own supporters have been in touch with him to suggest as much.

The pair fought to a draw after 10 scrappy blood filled rounds in Bolton late last year.

Both fighters were badly cut and bruised in an Irish title fight with the kind of head clashes that can often occur in a southpaw orthodox battle playing a part.

In fairness neither complained too much post the fight despite both claiming they felt they won.

However, with the rematch confirmed for Waterford and May 9 ‘The Ginja Ninja’ has labelled his rival ‘dirty’ and claims he is not the only one holding that view point.

Indeed, the Ricky Hatton trained fighter says there are some natives that will willing him on at the WIT Arena come Ring Kings II time.

“I’ve had people from Waterford texting me about the last fight and saying how dirty he was,” Blaney told Irish-boxing.com.

“The are texting me and telling me they they want me to knock him out in Waterford. That’s nice for me to know. I’ll have a few secret fans from Waterford in Waterford.”

The success of the original Ring Kings card suggest McCarthy is one of the best supported smaller hall fighters on the island. He packed out the WIT Arena last time out without the benefit of a named opponent in the opposite corner.

Blaney risks upsetting that loyal following particularly with his most recent comments.

However, he isn’t to fazed by potential crowd participation. In fact he suggest if was to hinder either it would the home fighter.

” I not [worried] about his fans.

“Of course there all going to be there for him but it’s only me and him in there and no one to help him. I’m sure the atmosphere will be unbelievable but all the pressure will be on him to perform in front of his home crowd.”

Blaney admits he was down after failing to secure the green belt at the first attempt and the BUI Celtic super middleweight champion claims he is driven to make sure he drives home with the title this time.

“To be honest I was hurt about not bringing home the belt. I am sure he was too. I have one he doesn’t so it would of hurt him more!

“But it absolutely drives me on for this fight. Knowing I should of won the last fight also builds this up for me.

“For some crazy reason he thinks he won it and won it easy? And to be honest it was that dirty and sloppy I wouldn’t of liked to judge it but definitely the better work came from me.”