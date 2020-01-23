‘Different animal’ Tennyson can make an impact in ‘on fire’ lightweight division according to Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn is getting ready to let ‘different animal’ James Tennyson loose on the worlds best lightweights.

So impressed has the Matchroom boss been with Ireland’s pound for pound biggest puncher’s form since he moved up to 135lbs he signed him to a multi fight deal.

The ‘electric KO run’ not only caught Hearn’s eye, but convinced him the former European super featherweight champion and world title challenger has what it takes to make a real impression in a talent packed division.

The promoter, who also works with Jono Carroll and Katie Taylor, has worked with Tennyson and Mark Dunlop in recent years, but eye catching knockout wins over the likes of Atif Shafiq and Craig Evans made him sit up and take further note.

Hearn points out the 26-year-old former feather and super featherweight Irish champion seems to have a different level of power at lightweight and believes that could bring him to another world title shot.

“I’m excited to add hard-hitting Belfast Lightweight talent James Tennyson to our ranks,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

“James has been on an electric KO run since making the move up to Lightweight after his brave World Title challenge against Tevin Farmer in 2018, but in truth he is a different animal at 135lbs.

“The Lightweight division is on fire at the moment and James has what it takes to throw his name back into the World Title mix.”

Tennyson doesn’t look certain to be thrown back into the world title mix. A British title fight is being muted for March. The Tony Dunlop fighter is mandatory for Joe Cordina’s Lonsdale strap but the Welsh fighter is expected to vacate, which would mean a vacant title shot for the power puncher.

A European title fight may follow and then the new Matchroom could return to world level.

Matchroom have interest in a number of named lightweight that Tennyson could have an eye on in the future.

Lee Selby and Ricky Burns work with Sky Sports and Hearn, while Matchroom have Luke Campbell and Devin Haney on their books.