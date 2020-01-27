‘Desperate to be me’ – McKenna warns ‘copycat’ Ohara Davies changes won’t help

Tyrone McKenna [20(6)-1(0)-1] says Ohara Davies [20(15)-2(1)] can copy him but will never beat him.

The latest chapter of the pairs by now famed and unsettled rivalry saw the Belfast southpaw mock ‘Two Tanks’ for imitating him.

The 28-year-old claims Davies move to move to the en vogue coach Angel Fernandez only happened because he himself switched things up in the training department.

‘The Mighty Celt’ has moved from Glasgow and Danny Vaughan to Dublin and Pete Taylor and he feels fellow Golden Contract contender Davies is just mimicking him.

“Ohara Davies is desperate to be me. He has a new coach because I have a new coach,” said the colourful southpaw.

Fernandez has become an increasing respected figure within the game of late and was drafted in by Anthony Joshua to work alongside Robert McCracken and his team ahead of the Andy Ruiz rematch.

However, McKenna is adamant no amount of positive coaching influence would enable the straight talking Londoner to beat him.

McKenna adds: “ It’ll make no difference. Angelo Dundee could resurrect himself and train him for 10 years and Ohara still couldn’t get good enough to beat me.”

Indeed, the Belfast fighter is confident none of his fellow semi finalists have the beating of him.

“As for Mimoune, I’m the solution to ‘The Problem.’ Under Peter Taylor, I’m supremely confident I’ll beat him. Jeff Ofori is coming up from lightweight and I know he’ll be training his balls off but I’m simply too good to lose to him.

“Everyone knows I’m the big draw in this competition. Remember the quarter-finals? I brought a much bigger crowd over from Ireland than some fighters who live around the corner from York Hall managed to bring. That tells you about the support I have.”

‘The Mighty Celt’ (20-1-1, 6 KOs) enters the February 18 draw alongside Davies, Mohamed Mimoune and Jeff Ofori ahead of the colossal final four showdowns at York Hall on February 21.

Having been involved in a physical altercation with Hackney’s ‘Two Tanks’ at the featherweight quarter-finals, the fire of rivalry is burning in the Belfast man more brightly than ever – and that is the clash the fans want to see.

Along with the super-lightweight semi-finals, Leigh Wood, Ryan Walsh, Jazza Dickens and stable mate Tyrone McCullagh battle it out for places in the featherweight Golden Contract final.