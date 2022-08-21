Davis, Haney, Garcia – Cully backs Hearn to get him the biggest of fights

Gary Cully [14(8)-0] has set his sights on some of the biggest names in world boxing now that he has teamed up with Matchroom.

‘The Diva’ has always expressed a desire to become a name in one of the more star-studded weight divisions and told anyone that would listen he was capable of dethroning any of the lightweight kings.

He argued he was ready for the likes of Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr when they held all the 135lbs belts but was wise enough to know he had to prove that to be the case.

To do just that he needed progressive fights and the promotional backing to secure them. Now the undefeated unique Nass talent has teamed up with Eddie Hearn and co, he believes doors previously closed to him will open, and he can shout the names of Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney that bit louder.

“I’ve always said that with the right promotional team and the right backing I believe I can reach the very top of this sport and be a huge name in boxing,” said Cully.

“I believe that with Matchroom behind me I’m in the right place to do that. I’ve got big dreams in boxing; I want to be involved in the biggest fights with the biggest names. I want the likes of Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney. With Eddie and Matchroom backing me I’m in the right place to make these fights happen.”

The Pete Taylor trained southpaw also reveals a Matchroom move was one he wanted to make even before he officially turned over.

“I’m really excited to be joining the Matchroom Boxing team,” he adds. “I’ve had my sights set on joining Matchroom long before I turned professional so to finally be here is massive for me. My last fight was on a Matchroom card back in March – the huge Wood vs. Conlan bill. I saw how they did things and it reminded me that this is where I wanted to be. I’m glad to finally get it over the line.”