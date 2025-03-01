Up and Running – Kurt Walker Passes Woodstock Test

Kurt Walker is up and running.

The Belfast man put a period of frustration behind him with a breakout win in Belfast tonight.

The 29-year-old also put his name among the likes of world champion Anthony Cacace and Zelfa Barrett by defeating the extremely game Leon Woodstock on the Point of Pride card.

The Olympian showed his class throughout as he secured a 95-95, 97-93, 96-94 points win to move 12-0.

However, more impressively, he was able to match a relentless and experienced foe for fitness and fight, passing a massive early test with flying colours.

The judges scored it closer than most saw it ringside, but any win over Woodstock, a fighter who’s only been beaten by top-level opponents, is a good one.

Walker started with real confidence and intent. His skillset was on display but it wasn’t a case of matador versus bull; the Canal BC graduate wasn’t afraid to push forward and looked to set the pace.

‘The Lion’ attempted to come out roaring in the second, but the Olympian remained unphased and picked clean crisp shots.

The third was one of the 29-year-olds’ pro career. His more experienced foe upped his aggression in a bid to find passage into the fight but Walker looked at home on the back foot, producing a style mastered in the amateurs.

It was calm, cool, and clinical from the Conlan Boxing man.

Belfast, UK: Kurt Walker v Lyon Woodstock, Featherweight Contest 1 March 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

After a period where his trademark fleet-of-foot style was on display, the former amateur standout showed his pro progression as he held his feet and reigned in thudding shots on Woodstock, having a first look at securing a stoppage in the fourth.

The English away fighter remained full of effort in the next, but for the most part, he struggled to pin down the elusive and naturally talented home fighter.

Woodstock wasn’t dispirited. A former foe of Anthony Cacace with experience of fighting 12 rounds moved up a gear and managed to drag the Irish fighter into his fight in the sixth. However, he found a fighter willing to battle, and Walker looked equally comfortable holding his feet and letting shots go. Indeed he landed a big uppercut and left hook as the stanza came to close.

Woodstock’s pride and ambition continued to make Walker work and earn his points as the fight moved into the seventh and eighth.

Aware the Irish fighter hadn’t been past seven, he looked to test Walker’s fitness and desire. He found a boxer with the stomach for the fight and skills to match anything thrown his way.

Indeed, the Toyko Olympian started to find a home for the left hook down the stretch and looked to have stoppage potential going into the final two.

The relentless had other ideas, kept coming to the final bell, kept shipping shots and made a class work right until the death.