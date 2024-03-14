Crowd Pleaser – Callum Walsh makes fan promise ahead of NY return

Callum Walsh wants to help paint New York green this weekend.

The LA-based Cobh native tops a massive Madison Square Garden Theater show for the second time on Friday night and is planning a massive Garden Party.

In boxing terms, Walsh has another solid fight for a boxer relatively early in his career and a chance to generate more hype on a massive platform during a big weekend for the Irish stateside.

In Walsh parlance, it’s another fight and another chance to give the fans what they want.

The youngster billed as ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’ has had a near-unprecedented first 10 fights and has been managed, promoted and matched to the extent that he is a TV and arena headliner at a stage most are populating undercards.

It’s apparent a lot of thought has gone into his development from the likes of Tom Loeffler, Dana White and Freddie Roach.

The fighter himself takes a more simple approach, he approaches each fight with the same ‘let’s fight’ attitude. The UFC’s favourite boxer just wants to throw down and entertain the fans.

It’s the same ahead of his MSG Theater hosted clash with Daueren Yeleussinov, older brother of Olympic gold medallist Daniyar, on Friday.

“You’re going to get your money’s worth when you see me fight,” he tells Cork BEO.

“I want to put on the best show possible, the whole card is stacked. I’m not going out there to win easy fights. I’m here to entertain the crowd and make sure that everybody gets their money’s worth.”

That ‘get in and fight’ approach means Walsh doesn’t look too far ahead, not that he can, as he doesn’t really study the light middleweight division in depth.

In fact, he claims he doesn’t know who the names are to start calling them out as he moves closer to serious title contention.

“I’m not chasing anyone. I don’t know who the eff they are – and if they don’t know who I am they’ll find out soon enough.

“I’m taking it fight by fight, I fight whoever they put in front of me. You can either move or I will remove you.”

That sense of ‘go have fun’ isn’t dampened by the fact he has a UFC Fight Pass arena show resting on his shoulders.

He claims he wasn’t overly stressed ahead of his MSG debut, so is less nervous this time around.

“The hardest one is done and I’m looking forward to going back a second time,” he adds.

“Last year it was my first time fighting in the arena that everyone in boxing wants to fight in and it’s easier this time knowing what to expect. I had a hard ten-round fight last year and before it, I felt fine, I wasn’t hugely nervous, my body – from the whole buildup to the fight and everything – might have but my mind didn’t feel any of the pressure, I was locked in. I enjoyed every minute of it and I’m looking forward to doing it again.”